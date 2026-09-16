Bears' D'Andre Swift Rewarded After Explosive Performance in Season Opener

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift has enjoyed quite the week.

Five days after agreeing to a shiny new contract that will keep the 27-year-old in Chicago through the 2029 campaign, he earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for his incredible three-touchdown performance against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

On top of reaching the end zone three times on the ground, Swift also ran for 124 yards (with 6.9 yards-per-carry) and caught one pass for 10 yards. Chicago's new $33.75 million man was a huge factor in the Bears coming away with an incredible 59-37 win on the road.

He should also be able to use the performance as a launching point for the rest of the season.

Swift is going to remain a big part of the Bears' offense this season

Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Chicago Bears center Garrett Bradbury (67) congratulates running back D'Andre Swift (4) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It would be naive to expect three touchdowns from Swift on a weekly basis. In fact, he might not have another three-TD game all season (much like a 59-point explosion, it's not like they grow on trees).

However, there's plenty of reason to be optimistic about Swift's chances to build on the masterful Week 1 performance. The Panthers' defense was no slouch last season, and they added a few big-ticket free agents this offseason. Many believed they would be a force on the defensive side of the ball this offseason. Was all that hype premature, or did they just run into a buzzsaw that is the 2026 Chicago Bears?

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson stands on the sidelines during the second half in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The scariest aspect of the performance is that the Bears offense isn't even firing on all cylinders yet. This was the first game the starting five along the offensive line played together. Sure, they return three key starters (four if you count Jones starting the first three games of the 2025 campaign), but they added center Garrett Bradbury in the offseason. The veteran center more than held his own against the Panthers' stout defensive front.

The front five completely had their way with Carolina all afternoon, and they might be getting left tackle Ozzy Trapilo, who fortified the LT position after taking over the starting job late in the 2025 campaign, back from injury far sooner than initially expected. He's made a miraculous recovery after rupturing his patellar tendon in the wild card round against Green Bay.

Both Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams have said that Sunday's game should be the worst that they look all season. That's a mighty scary proposition for opposing defenses.

With one game in the books, Swift made Ryan Poles and Co. look very smart for investing in him long-term. He'll have 16 more (regular season) opportunities to continue to do so.