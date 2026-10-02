Containing Kenyon Sadiq is Bears' Top Priority Against Injury-Riddled Jets

The Bears are hosting a limping Jets squad this Sunday at Soldier Field. New York is missing four offensive starters, including running back Breece Hall, wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, tight end Mason Taylor and staring guard Dylan Parham.

That doesn't mean Chicago defensive coordinator Dennis Allen and Co. have nothing to worry about.

Quarterback Geno Smith, owner of the highest completion percentage of the season through three games and a top-five QB rating, will have a weapon that the Bears could easily lose sight of and be subsequently burned by: rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq.

Sadiq had seven catches, 105 receiving yards, and a touchdown catch during a 31-24 loss to the Lions in Week 3. With a 4.36-second 40-yard dash time, Sadiq is essentially a receiver/tight end hybrid.

Any questions about his shorter arms were answered against Detroit. Sadiq can put up WR1 numbers if given the chance.

Chicago needs to dedicate extra resources to not giving him that chance.

Bears Are Mostly Good Against Tight Ends, With One Glaring Issue

The Bears are typically stout defending against tight ends this season. Chicago gives up the 12th-fewest yards to tight ends in the league and hasn't let one find the end zone yet.

Still, Allen's unit has been caught flat-footed against tight ends at times, giving up 10.7 yards per catch.

The Bears have struggled defending the slot, badly missing Kyler Gordon through the first month of the season.

With Sadiq running 47% of his plays out of the slot, more help from safeties and/or in the underneath zone will be necessary.

13.73% of Smith's total passing attempts have gone to Sadiq this season. With several key pieces missing, that number should be even higher in Week 4.

Dillon Thieneman Has Another Chance to Shine Against Kenyon Sadiq

Sadiq will likely be stuck with fellow rookie Dillon Thieneman, who has shined as Allen's deep single-high free safety through three games.

Thieneman has allowed a 36.4% completion percentage and a 13.4 passer rating through his first three games. He's been credited with three passes defended and picked off Eagles quarterback Andy Dalton on a third-and-goal play this past Monday.

In a battle of rookies who were ready out of the gate, Thieneman has the chance to keep the offense quiet by containing Sadiq and becoming even more of a fan-favorite in the Windy City.

We'll see if Thieneman could handle his former Oregon teammate. It'll be like practice in Eugene all over again, just with millions watching and on an NFL field.