Dennis Allen's Review of Bears Rookie Dillon Thieneman Should Terrify Rest of NFL

Through three games of the 2026 season, Chicago Bears rookie safety Dillon Thieneman has been everything the team could've hoped for.

Thieneman has shined in each of his first three NFL games. The rookie leads the team with 23 tackles and three passes defensed, and he notched his first interception in Week 3 on a huge play that halted the Philadelphia Eagles' momentum at the goal line.

The 2026 first-round pick has also contributed in the run game with three stops, and he ranks 20th, 23rd, 26th and 30th in overall (71.8), coverage (66.4), pass-rush (62.9) and run defense (72.8) grades among qualified safeties, per Pro Football Focus.

Thieneman's raw coverage numbers are something to behold. He has permitted a completion on just 36.4% of the passes thrown his way, and sports a passer rating against of 13.4.

Why NFL should be scared

Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman (31) after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The funny thing is, as defensive coordinator Dennis Allen noted on Thursday, the rookie is still developing and has room for growth and that should be terrifying to the rest of the league because Thieneman is already playing at a high level and only stands to improve moving forward.

"Each and every day, each and every week, he continues to improve," Allen said, per Larry Mayer of ChicagoBears.com. "He's starting to get a better feel for the defense, a better feel for how the offense is trying to attack us. He's becoming the guy that we thought that he would be when we evaluated him in college.

"I think any time you have a guy that's got the speed and the range back there, they kind of become an eraser," he added the rookie. "They eliminate explosive plays. He's still in the early part of his development. I think there's still a lot of growth left for him."

Dillon Thieneman motivating the linebackers

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (33) is tacked by Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) and safety Dillon Thieneman (31) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thieneman has been all over the field for the Bears and that's why he's making so many tackles over the first three games. And, that has apparently at least offered some extra motivation for the Bears' linebackers.

When asked if the linebackers room takes it personally that the rookie has led the team in tackles in each of the first three contests, T.J. Edwards admitted he does.

"Yeah, It pisses me off," he said with a smile. "But, no, I joke with him all the time. He was, especially Week 2 against Minnesota, he was inserting in the box, he's making a lot of plays and I told him, I was like, I'm gonna start checking the play just so he has to stay high and get out of the box.

"But, no, again, I think with what we do as a defense, we count on everyone to be in their fit and be in their run gap and he's been a sure tackler. He really has."

We already mentioned Thieneman's goal-line interception in Week 4, but that wasn't the only big play he made in the series.

He first prevented running back Saquon Barkley from scoring on a 14-yard run a few plays earlier, and then he helped stuff Barkley on a goal-line carry right before he picked off Andy Dalton.

So, not only is the rookie making plays, he's making important ones and is every bit of the impact player the Bears thought they were getting when they drafted him with the No. 25 pick in April.