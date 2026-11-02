Could Ravens' QB Disaster Open Door For Bears to Trade Tyson Bagent or Case Keenum?

A nuclear bomb went off in the Baltimore Ravens quarterback room in their 36-10 blowout loss against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Lamar Jackson suffered a thumb injury in the first quarter. Netflix NFL reporter Tom Pelissero reported that he will land on injured reserve. Ravens head coach Jesse Minter confirmed he might even miss the remainder of the season when speaking to reporters after the contest.

Meanwhile, backup Tyler Huntley also went down with a toe injury (the same ailment that has sidelined Kyle Monangai over the past month) shortly thereafter. NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that he's believed to have suffered a turf toe injury and will undergo further testing tomorrow to determine the severity.

Undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano took over as the emergency third QB, and he completed only 10 of 21 attempts for 91 yards and an interception. The Ravens are still 4-4 and don't want to throw in the towel on the season, but they're about to be desperate for stable play at quarterback.

The Ravens poached former Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle to fill the same role (with added play-calling duties) for Baltimore. That might create a logical connection if they can find common ground for one of Chicago's two (occasionally) promising backup QBs.

Declan Doyle's time in Chicago could open door for a trade

May 10, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle answers questions after rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Doyle might've only been with the Bears for one season, but Tyson Bagent still made a positive impression on him during his time in the Windy City.

“Tyson is very businesslike,” Doyle said ahead of training camp last season. “Football is really important to him. He’s excellent in the position room. And out on the field he’s constantly communicating what he sees and where he needs to go with the football when he comes back, and what the problems might be. He sees the game pretty clearly and that’s because he takes it really seriously and he studies.”

Now, I know Bagent might've tarnished his trade value in the team's Week 5 blowout loss against the Packers, but he was previously considered one of the league's best backups. That's why they handed him a two-year, $10 million contract ahead of the 2025 campaign. Everyone inside Halas Hall has also consistently spoken highly of him, including Doyle.

Sure, the Green Bay game was a bad look for Bagent, but the bar is the floor for Baltimore right now. Fagnono doesn't instill confidence, and Doyle's offense features similar wrinkles to Ben Johnson's in Chicago.

If they need someone to come in and grasp the scheme relatively quickly (they host the Jaguars on Thursday night), Bagent might be their best bet. Even if Thursday night is too ambitious (which it very well might be), he'd be able to play after the Ravens mini-bye if Doyle gives the stamp of approval.

Aug 29, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) throws a pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alternatively, they could try to poach Case Keenum if they prefer a higher-floor option. Unlike Bagent, his most recent showing (completing 24 of 34 attempts for 247 yards and 2 passing TDs in their Week 3 blowout win over Philadelphia) was the best game we've seen from a backup QB in recent memory, and he was the third-string.

Chicago would prefer to keep Keenum around thanks to his leadership and experience, but they'd at least listen to Baltimore's offer if it helped them recoup some of the draft capital they lost in the Jeffery Simmons trade.

With the Ravens still in the thick of the AFC playoff picture, they'll be desperate to make a move. Desperate teams often create one-sided trades, and a third- or fourth-round pick wouldn't be out of the realm of expectations if Doyle's praise for Bagent wasn't hyperbolic.