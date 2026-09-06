D'Marco Jackson Will Play an Underrated and Key Role on Bears Defense in 2026

Nobody expected D'Marco Jackson to play a key role on the Bears' defense last season. The veteran linebacker didn't survive the final roster cuts in New Orleans before Chicago landed him on waivers ahead of the season opener.

He didn't have any career starts through his first three seasons. In fact, he only played 73 defensive snaps in his two active seasons (he landed on IR in training camp of his rookie season).

His impact came solely via the third phase. When healthy, he played 83% and 69% of special teams snaps for New Orleans in 2023 and 2024, respectively. That was the role he was expected to fill for the Bears. He was believed to be the temporary replacement for Amen Ogbongbemiga, who began the season on Injured Reserve.

Nevertheless, he proved his worth and stuck around after the special teams ace returned to the lineup. When a nuclear bomb went off in Chicago's linebacker room, Jackson not only leaped him in the pecking order, but he was also tasked with wearing the green dot for Dennis Allen's defense (which saw him providing the play call to the rest of the defense).

It was a major vote of confidence in the veteran linebacker, and he proved to be worthy of the honor.

D'Marco Jackson significantly outperformed expectations in 2025

Dec 14, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears linebacker D'Marco Jackson (48) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson was all over the field in the team's Week 12 matchup against the Steelers, which was also his first career start. Many had concerns that he'd be able to tread water against Pittsburgh's loaded TE room. He not only quelled those fears by showing strong coverage chops right out of the gate, but he also finished the contest with a whopping 15 tackles.

He held onto the starting job over the next three weeks while Tremaine Edmunds was on the mend with a groin injury. Jackson added 15 more tackles, a sack, and an interception over that span. He looked fast, instinctive, and most surprisingly, comfortable. He didn't skip a beat.

Edmunds was playing at a high level before getting hurt, and the former Saints' castoff somehow managed to not only match his impact, but actually exceed it in a few areas. He was actually named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week in the team's Week 15 matchup against Cleveland.

D'Marco Jackson was PFFs Defensive Player of the Week.



He had a 93.5 grade that was 2nd among all defenders. He was a perfect 7-for-7 on tackles allowing just 2 rec for 3 yards on 5 targets in coverage.



Excellent job by D.A. and Poles bringing this guy in. #DaBears #Bears pic.twitter.com/XxN0e8CKWJ — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) December 16, 2025

Notably, Jackson's coverage skills were especially impressive. He was sticky in pursuit and was seemingly always in the right place at the right time.

Among all eligible linebackers (those with at least 140 snaps), the 28-year-old finished with a league-low 68.9 passer rating allowed in coverage. Pro Football Focus also gave him the highest coverage grade at the position (81.7).

He will play a key role on passing downs this season

Dec 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) runs with the ball against Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) during overtime at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

T.J. Edwards will play a key role on early downs for the Bears this season. He's an integral cog in the team's ability to slow down opposing rushing attacks. However, he's been increasingly exposed as a liability in coverage in recent years, and he won't be getting any sprier in his age-30 season.

The Bears wouldn't force him out of the lineup on passing downs if they didn't have a better option, though. He's a respected veteran and key figure in the locker room. However, Jackson provides them with a MUCH better option in that regard. He would be a great option to play alongside Devin Bush, who is a safe bet to be a key every-down player for Chicago.

The duo would be the solution to the question they've been trying desperately to answer in recent years. Edmunds has shown flashes, but he hasn't been nearly consistent enough to justify the contract the Bears gave him three years ago.

Jackson won't be guaranteed a role on early downs (although he'd still be a starter in their base defense) right out of the gate. However, he has a chance to jump Edwards in the pecking order if he continues making the most of his opportunities.