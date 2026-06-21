Why the Chicago Bears Linebacker Competition Matters More Than Anyone Thinks

The position battles at cornerback, wide receiver, center, and left tackle have understandably garnered a significant amount of attention this offseason. However, those aren't the only groups that will attempt to carve out roles for themselves with strong performances in training camp.

The linebacker position is another one to keep an eye on in August. While Devin Bush and T.J. Edwards (when healthy) are guaranteed a role on gameday, the depth chart competition is wide open behind them.

It also feels safe to assume that they like what they saw from D'Marco Jackson last season. You could make a strong argument that he was their top-performing 'backer and was a significant standout on passing downs. Still, their monetary commitment to him (two years for $7.5 million) is not enough to lock in a starting job in their base defense.

Injury concerns persist

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) waves to the crowd as he is carted off the field with an apparent injury during the first half of an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

It's pertinent to mention the injury caveat with Edwards because it's still unclear whether he'd be ready for the start of the season. He's recovering from a fractured fibula that he suffered in Chicago's wild card round win over Green Bay.

On the bright side, Edwards participated in team drills at minicamp. That is seemingly a good sign that he's ahead of schedule (nobody expected him to bounce back in six months after the serious injury). Still, two-hand touch is a lot different than contact football in September.

Edwards' role on passing downs could definitely be in trouble, as well. That was already far from a strength of his game, and it's fair to question whether the injury will limit his movement skills. While Jackson would be the most logical sub in that regard, fifth-round selection Keyshaun Elliott (or Ruben Hyppolite II, if he shows that he made strides this offseason) could also make an impact there.

Nov 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears linebacker D'Marco Jackson (48) takes the field prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Edwards isn't the only linebacker who is currently recovering from a serious leg injury. Noah Sewell, who is coming off the best season of his career in which he showed real improvement as an early-down run-stopper, tore his Achilles in the Week 17 matchup against San Francisco.

Unsurprisingly, Sewell wasn't able to participate in minicamp. Barring a miracle, he also won't be ready to contribute in the season opener. He's all but guaranteed to start the season on the Injured Reserve list, and any contribution that they'd receive from him in 2026 should be considered a bonus.

While they'd definitely love to have Sewell at their disposal, they did a great job of improving the depth in their linebacker room this offseason.

A "big name" might get pushed off the 53-man roster

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs the ball against Chicago Bears linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II (47) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Is Ruben Hyppolite II considered a big name? I mean, it's a pretty long one, right? All jokes aside, he was a fourth-round selection last April. A team deciding to cut ties with a fourth-round pick one year into his career might not be unheard of, but it's also far from ideal.

Bush and Edwards are guaranteed to play key roles on defense. Jackson is a safe bet to do so, as well. They also drafted another linebacker in the fifth round in Keyshaun Elliott (who many thought was a massive steal). Each of those players will make it difficult for Hyppolite to start.

Hyppolite would still be able to stick around if he can prove to be vital to their special teams unit. Unfortunately for him, free agent addition (and old friend) Jack Sanborn and Elliott will also make life difficult for him in that regard.

While Hyppolite can stick around (at least until Sewell returns) if they decide to keep six linebackers, he is far from locked in to the 53. He and Sanborn could be fighting for one spot, and either player would be picked up relatively quickly if they were to get axed ahead of final roster cut-downs.