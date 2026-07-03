David Montgomery's Latest Reflection on Chicago Bears Stint Shows 'It's all Love'

After leaving in free agency for the Detroit Lions in 2023, running back David Montgomery caused quite the stir with the Chicago Bears' fanbase.

While his leaving for a division rival definitely didn't help, his comments about his stint in Chicago angered Bears fans, also, especially because he was joining a franchise that isn't exactly known for a great history of winning.

“That’s all I was used to,” he said of losing with the Bears. “And it got to a point where it sucked the fun out of the game for me because I’m a competitor. I like to compete. That’s what football’s about. It’s so refreshing to be in a place where that’s appreciated.”

Truth be told, it was hard to blame Montgomery for feeling that way. After all, the best the Bears did in his tenure was 8-8, and Chicago posted a 9-25 record over his final two seasons.

Montgomery had every right to be frustrated about his stint with the Bears, although he probably could've went about expressing that frustration in a better way.

David Montgomery has love for the Bears

Former Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Montgomery, who is now with the Houston Texans after being traded there this offseason, once again reflected on his time in Chicago during an episode of the Deebo & Joe podcast with James Harrison and Joe Haden and he wanted Bears fans to know he loves and appreciates the franchise and puts at least some of the blame for his issues on himself.

"I think Chicago Bears fans think I didn’t appreciate Chicago. I love Chicago too,” Montgomery said. “They were the team that drafted me, they traded up 11 spots to pick me. I appreciate for them being there."

“My job and my occupation in my life was to always take care of my family," he added. "We wasn’t winning and I wasn’t doing the things that I knew, and I thought, I was capable of doing in the first couple years. That time of me going through my personal stuff and trying to be an optimal football player, it wasn’t meshing.”

“My time in Chicago, it was tough. It was hard,” Montgomery said. “But, it wasn’t because Chicago was bad or they were just terrible. I loved Chicago. I love the McCaskeys. It’s all love. It was just my time of where I was at in the position of my life.”

Since his departure from Detroit, Montgomery has done a lot more winning.

The Lions went 27-7 over his first two seasons and won the NFC North both years, but Detroit failed to cash in on a Super Bowl. The Lions went 9-8 last season and fell short of the playoffs and Montgomery saw his role decrease in the process.

Now, Montgomery joins a Texans team that should be among the better teams in the NFL this season, and he is the clear-cut lead back, which wasn't the case in Detroit thanks to Jahmyr Gibbs.

Meanwhile, the Bears got themselves back on the winning track in 2025 with an 11-6 campaign, a division title, and a playoff win, and Chicago sports an elite one-two punch at running back in D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai.

For the first time in three seasons, Montgomery won't be facing his former team, barring the Bears and Texans making a trip to the Super Bowl, which isn't impossible.