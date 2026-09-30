Chicago Bears Rookie Report: Who's Rising and Who's Falling After Week 3 Win?

The Chicago Bears had one of their most impressive victories of the Ben Johnson era on Monday night, coming away with a 27-7 win over the Eagles.

A few rookies were integral to the victory, as they have already developed into key starters on defense. At the same time, another rookie didn't turn into a goat like he did last week against the Vikings (more on him later).

Where is each rookie trending after the blowout win over Philadelphia?

Dillon Thieneman: Soaring to DROTY status

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman (31) intercepts the ball against Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dillon Thieneman is squarely in the early Defensive Rookie of the Year conversation through the first three weeks. You could also make a strong case that he's already proven to be Chicago's best defensive player. The safety has been everything they expected and more, and that was never more obvious than against Philadelphia.

A four-play sequence midway through the second quarter provided the perfect encapsulation of his impact with the Bears so far. He ran Saquon Barkley out of bounds at the one-yard line. Then made a TFL two plays later on 2nd-and-goal. Then Theienamn picked off Andy Dalton for his first career interception the following play. He was a one-man wrecking crew on a defense featuring 11 starters. He really might become the first safety to win DROTY since Mark Carrier won it for the Bears in 1990.

Logan Jones: Falling

Aug 15, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears center Logan Jones (54) practices before the game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Logan Jones will only see the field on offense if Garrett Bradbury gets injured or struggles. It looked like the rookie center might have a chance to make his mark due to the latter after the team's heartbreaking Week 3 loss against Minnesota. Bradbury committed three penalties in that game and was a turnstile from start to finish.

However, he enjoyed a bounce-back performance against the Eagles' stout defensive tackle duo of Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter. It was a matchup where he easily could've faltered, and he held his own. When Philadelphia got quick pressure on Case Keenum, it usually came off the edge. It's still Bradbury's job to lose.

Sam Roush: Neutral

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond (14) celebrates with tight end Sam Roush (87) after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam Roush's stock couldn't have been any lower after the team's Week 3 loss against Minnesota. The rookie TE had two drops, a penalty, and the potential game-tying field goal block came from his side of the field (and looked like it could've been his assignment). Some expected his snaps to get completely cut, but Ben Johnson had other plans.

Roush still saw 16 snaps against Philadelphia. Johnson also schemed him open as the primary read on a critical 4th-and-1. To his credit, he made the catch and ran for 16 yards. To his detriment, he later made a costly mistake on special teams that cost the team 18 yards of field position. He made a cardinal sin of diving on a ball on the two-yard line, and his foot was partially in the end zone. Instead of starting in their own goal line, the Eagles began the drive at the 20.

Zavion Thomas: Rising slightly

Aug 29, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Zavion Thomas (81) makes a catch against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Receiver Zavion Thomas finally started seeing looks on offense against the Eagles. He saw nine snaps (up from two against Minnesota) and got into the stat sheet with his first career catch. It only went for one yard, but hey, you've got to start somewhere.

Keenum also targeted him on a deep ball (which technically didn't register in the stat sheet because of a penalty), which is why his stock is slightly up. He saw nine plays on offense, and they tried to go his way for two of them. Kalif Raymond's role as WR3 (or maybe even WR1??) is set in stone, but Thomas will make an impact at some point this season.

Malik Muhammad II: Rising

Sep 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) runs against Chicago Bears cornerback Malik Muhammad II (24) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Malik Muhammad II has arguably been the Bears' best cornerback through three games, and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has apparently taken notice of that fact. He held his own against the Eagles' potent receiver duo of DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks on Monday night, did so largely on the perimeter for an injured Tyrique Stevenson.

Muhammad has shown versatility thus far, playing both in the slot and on the outside. He's looked every bit like the steal we thought the Bears were getting when they pulled the trigger on him in the fourth round. They found a good one here.

Keyshaun Elliott: Falling

Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht (3) is pressured by Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (44) during the first quarter at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keyshaun Elliott is still waiting to see his first career snaps on the defensive side of the ball. With him missing virtually all of training camp, fans probably shouldn't hold their breath on that one.

The linebackers (specifically TJ Edwards and D'Marco Jackson) also enjoyed a much better game against Philadelphia. Elliott might be the next man up over Jack Sanborn on defense (maybe?), but he's still a long shot to see the field barring injury or poor play.

Jordan van den Berg: Falling

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg (96) makes a tackle against Cincinnati Bengals running back Kentrel Bullock (31) during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The preseason phenom hasn't shown many flashes since the games started to matter. On one hand, that's unfortunate, as he looked ready to contribute throughout August. On the other hand, you really don't want to rely on your sixth-round pick to play a key role. Luckily, the veterans in the middle have held their own through three games.

The rush defense struggled in the first half against the Eagles but improved greatly in the second. His best path to playing time would be if the veterans struggle, but he can also carve out a bigger role if he shows out in the limited reps he's getting. We still like what we saw throughout preseason, and it's not like he's not getting any playing time (he's played 22, 9, and 10 snaps so far). He just needs some more seasoning before he's ready for a bigger role.