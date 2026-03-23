7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft Sends Chicago Bears a Defensive Overhaul

The Chicago Bears have had somewhat of a polarizing free agency period so far in 2026. While one NFL analyst labeled the Bears a 'Success-Builder', others are not convinced. That would explain why the Bears falling in 2026 NFL power rankings. But the offseason is nowhere close to done, and we still have the draft to look forward to.

Armed with an additional second-round pick after trading receiver DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills, the Bears will make four selections in the Top 100 of the 2026 NFL draft, which is expected to be a deep class for the positions that the Bears most desperately need to improve. What could their draft haul potentially look like? Let's take a swing in this seven-round mock draft.

1.25 Emmanuel McNeil-Warren - Safety, Toledo

Some wonder if general manager Ryan Poles would really select a MAC safety with the No. 25 pick, and to that I give an unequivocal, emphatic 'yes', so long as that safety is Emmanuel McNeil-Warren. Sure, the leap from the MAC to the NFL is a steep one, and McNeil-Warren may struggle initially, but he's just too big, too fast, and too talented to pass up at No. 25, if he's even still on the board.

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2.57 Lee Hunter - Defensive Tackle, Texas Tech

I admit to including Lee Hunter in almost all of my mock drafts, but that's because I just can't imagine passing him up if he's still on the board at picks No. 57 or No. 60. He'll be an older rookie, limiting his upside in the NFL, but that also means he's more ready to start than his younger counterparts. The Bears desperately need a massive presence on the interior of their defensive line who can make an immediate impact, and Hunter fits that bill.

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2.60 (via BUF) Jake Golday - Linebacker, Cincinnati

The Bears have been active in remaking their linebacker room. After releasing Tremaine Edmunds, they re-signed D'Marco Jackson to a two-year deal, reached a $30 million agreement with Devin Bush, and even brought back an old fan-favorite in Jack Sanborn. However, I'm not convinced that their linebacker room is set for the future.

That's where Golday comes in. At six-foot-four and a half and 239 pounds, he possesses terrific size, making him an ideal replacement for Edmunds. He impressed at the NFL Combine with a 4.62-second 40-yard dash and a 39" vertical. He would need some coaching up in his pass coverage skills before he's ready to start, but I trust defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to maximize his sky-high potential.

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3.89 Logan Jones - Center, Iowa

The Bears wisely made a cheap move to replace Drew Dalman by trading for center Garrett Bradbury this offseason, but Bradbury is not someone you want to rely on for more than a few games. The Bears are going to have to find their center of the future in the draft. There are several good options, but they may get the best bang for their buck with Iowa's Logan Jones.

Jones is short-limbed, slightly undersized, and can't play any position but center, but he's an ideal match for the Bears. For one, his smaller, athletic physical profile will fit perfectly with Chicago's zone-blocking offense. For two, he's more NFL-ready than most centers in this year's draft, thanks to four years of starting experience at Iowa, where he went up against some of the best defenses in college football. Grabbing him in Round 3 would be a draft steal.

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4.129 Charlie Demmings - Cornerback, Stephen F. Austin

Cornerback is a sneaky need for the Bears, but I didn't feel comfortable with any of the cornerback value at Chicago's previous picks. Here in Round 4, I have them take a flyer on a little-known prospect from a little-known school, one that's loaded with potential. Demmings' coverage skills in zone are iffy at best, but he excels in man-press schemes, which makes him a great fit for Chicago. In four years with the SFA Lumberjacks, Demmings pulled in nine interceptions and broke up 35 passes, suggesting a good nose for the football.

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7.239 Mason Reiger - Defensive End, Wisconsin

Reiger impressed at the NFL Combine, showcasing his tremendous athleticism that earned a 9.36 RAS. He's got good height at six-foot-five, but is a tad skinny for his size and position. Some time in Halas Hall's weight room and a mass-gain program would do wonders for his upside in the NFL. Plus, he's a local guy, having grown up in Hoffman Estates, IL, and we know that Ryan Poles likes drafting local guys.

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7.241 CJ Daniels - Receiver, Miami (FL)

Like cornerback, receiver is a sneaky need for the Bears, so I have them take a flyer on a high-upside option at the end of the draft. Daniels is a big receiver at six-foot-two and 202 pounds, and he spent the last two years playing for two of college football's best programs in LSU and Miami (FL).

Daniels' injury history is concerning, and he didn't produce much in the SEC. He recorded just seven touchdowns in that conference, all of which came in 2025. But his physical traits and good body control at the point of catch are good bets to make in Round 7. I'd consider Daniels a great project for Bears receivers coach Antwaan Randle El to prove that he's one of the best mentors and assistant coaches in the NFL.