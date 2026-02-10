Bears Fans Are Going to Have Mixed Feelings About Skip Bayless' 2026 NFL Prediction
Many analysts, fans, and talking heads alike are bullish on the Chicago Bears future. Honestly, the odds-makers in Vegas are really the only ones who aren't ready to give them their deserved respect. They currently have the seventh-best odds to represent the NFC in Super Bowl 61 at +2500.
They're behind the Seahawks, Rams, Eagles, Packers, Lions, and 49ers in that race. Honestly, the fact that they're the third-ranked team in the division is truly astonishing. In fact, it's downright disrespectful.
One man who would certainly agree with me in that regard is Skip Bayless. The outspoken host thinks Chicago will put it all together and make a Super Bowl run next year.
....unfortunately, he also has them losing against the Buffalo Bills.
The fact that the Bears were a few plays away from being one game away from the Super Bowl this season was incredible. Nobody expected that to be in the cards for Chicago before the season began. Likewise, knowing this team didn't have an ounce of quit in them, and could overcome any deficit was amazing. They instilled real hope.
They ultimately fell short, but the future is undeniably bright. A playoff loss to the battle-tested Rams, especially in the manner in which it happened, clearly didn't dim that light. The fact that they're being pegged as the team that could represent the NFC in the Super Bowl at this point proves that.
While it would be disappointing to see them lose in the big game, it would be an obvious step in the right direction for a team trying to establish itself as a contender. With that said, only one team goes home happy when all is said and done. It would be a crushing feeling to make it that far and lose.
After all, getting to the Super Bowl isn't easy. You don't know if you're ever going to make another run.
It's been 40 years since their last Super Bowl win, so fans are certainly ready to see them win the big game. Interestingly, it's also been 20 years since they appeared in it, as they lost to the Colts in Super Bowl 41. Luckily for them, recent history seems to be on their side in that regard...
