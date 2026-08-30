'Early Riser' Clark Phillips Already has the Work Ethic to match Ben Johnson

Trade rumors revolving around Chicago Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. ran wild when he made an early exit from practice last Tuesday, and on Sunday morning those rumors proved to be true. The Bears have traded Dexter to the Falcons for cornerback Clark Phillips III and a fifth-round pick, according to multiple NFL insiders.

While the Bears will miss Dexter's production (he racked up 11 sacks over the last two seasons), this trade is a clear vote of confidence in the Bears' depth at defensive tackle, especially in sixth-round rookie Jordan van den Berg. Additionally, the Bears now have some badly needed depth in the injury-ravaged secondary, and a player who's going to be a Day 1 fit in the locker room culture built by Ben Johnson.

Clark Phillips is ready-made to be a Chicago Bear

Atlanta Falcons CB Clark Phillips III breaks up a pass. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Phillips, a fourth-round pick from the 2023 NFL draft, has always been known for possessing a strong work ethic. "He's a big-time self-starter. He wants to be great," said an AFC West scout ahead of the draft. With the Falcons, Phillips' habit of early mornings getting to work impressed his coaches. According to Atlanta's secondary coach Justin Hood, he could always count on Phillips arriving at the facility "five minutes later" after he got to his office. "Asking a ton of questions. His notebook is full," Hood said about Phillips' work ethic.

This is good news for Bears fans; head coach Ben Johnson's reputation as a hard worker and demanding coach is well-earned, and he'll brook no laziness. If a player isn't giving their all to this team, Johnson will know and he'll root that out. If there were any concerns about Phillips' study habits or punctuality, it's unlikely that he would have been part of this trade.

As things are, Phillips should slot into the Bears' roster and fit into the culture just fine, and Ben Johnson won't have to worry about whether he can get him up to speed ahead of the season opener.

The Bottom Line

Atlanta Falcons CB Clark Phillips III tackles Minnesota Vikings WR Jordan Addison. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

At first blush, it's hard to say that the Bears won the Gervon Dexter trade. Dexter had been a solid veteran for the team and was a former second-round pick. In return, they picked up a cornerback who missed nearly all of the 2025 season with a triceps injury and a Day 3 draft selection. However, it's worth nothing that Ben Johnson raved about the team's depth at defensive tackle recently, and Bears fans should feel comfortable by now trusting Ben Johnson to give them the straight dope when he speaks.

Furthermore, there won't be any worry about whether the newest Bear will be a good locker room fit or not. A self-motivated, early-rising cornerback will be a seamless blend into Chicago's culture, and the secondary can breathe a little easier now.