The Bears selected University of Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman with the 25th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and he was expected to provide an immediate impact for Chicago.

While his rookie season hasn't been flawless, that shouldn't have ever been the expectation. He's a rookie who was forced to take on much more responsibility after Coby Bryant underwent knee surgery early in training camp.

Thieneman has been equally effective in coverage as he has been in making plays against opposing rushing attacks. He's been as advertised as a versatile playmaker and was arguably their most consistent defender before Jeffery Simmons' arrival.

Before the season began, we wrote that we liked Thieneman's chances of entering the Defensive Rookie of the Year conversation. How has that proclamation aged with 11 games in the books?

Dillon Thieneman is thriving in every area

Nov 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman (31) intercepts a pass during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safeties rarely receive Defensive Rookie of the Year recognition. Former Chicago Bear Mark Carrier was the most recent safety to receive the honor, and he entered the league in 1990.

Thieneman always was going to need elite ball production to put himself into that conversation. While his ability to make plays against the run has been obvious all season, the splash plays weren't there over the season's first half. However, he's shown a nose for the football over the past two games, picking off two passes, including a clutch late-game snag against Detroit.

As it stands now, Thieneman leads the Bears with 71 tackles. His 3 interceptions also lead the team (he's the only player with more than one). Thieneman also has seven pass deflections and 1.5 sacks.

Goff’s pass is tipped and picked off by Dillon Thieneman!



CHIvsDET on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/5nsUkdGRx1 — NFL (@NFL) November 26, 2026

Looking at the bigger picture, his 3 interceptions are also tied for the most among rookies (with Raiders cornerback Hezekiah Masses and Dolphins safety Michael Taaffe). His tackle total ranks second among all first-year defensive backs, with Cowboys safety Caleb Downs being the only player ahead of him (and they haven't played their Bye Week yet).

Speaking of Downs, he and Thieneman were widely considered the top two safeties in this year's class. However, most believed the Ohio State product was the superior player. That hasn't been the case through the first 12 weeks, though. While he has .5 more sacks than Thieneman, he has three fewer deflections. Notably, Downs has also had a few more "welcome to the NFL" moments.

Froholdt was literally dribbling Caleb Downs 💀 pic.twitter.com/CmYN91rAoC — WeAreBigGuys (@WeAreBigGuys) November 1, 2026

...The deck is stacked against him, though

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) and New York Jets defensive end Joseph Ossai (46) celebrate with defensive end David Bailey (31) after a sack against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thieneman has a strong case for being the best rookie safety. However, the DROTY debate is a much different conversation entirely. The award usually goes to stat-stuffing linebackers or game-wrecking defensive linemen.

Jets DE David Bailey is the favorite to be named DROTY. He has 11 sacks and is on pace to break the rookie record. Meanwhile, Giants linebacker Arvelle Reese and Dolphins linebacker Jacob Rodriguez have immediately developed into the best players on their respective defenses. The same can be said for linebacker Josiah Trotter in Tampa Bay.

Yes, Thieneman is having a great season and is already one of Chicago's best defenders. Nevertheless, he's a long shot to be named Defensive Rookie of the Year with other rooks blowing up the stat sheets, though.

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