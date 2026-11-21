The Chicago Bears will be short-handed in the secondary for their Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints.

That's because slot cornerback Kyler Gordon has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury he picked up in the Week 9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gordon did not practice at all this week before being ruled out, but he is considered day-to-day, according to head coach Ben Johnson, so the hope is he only misses one game.

That said, his absence this week is a tough blow in a matchup versus a Saints team that has a talented wide receiver trio in Devaughn Vele, Chris Olave and Jordyn Tyson.

As we see it, there are two ways the Bears could opt to cover for the loss of Gordon on Sunday, but one is preferred over the other.

Option No. 1

Chicago Bears cornerback Malik Muhammad II (24) walks off the field after the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first option is to move Malik Muhammad to the slot and put Tyrique Stevenson on the boundary in his stead.

Muhammad was the primary slot cornerback to start the season when Gordon was on the shelf with his calf injury and the rookie played excellent football there even though he had very limited experience in the slot from his days at Texas.

Of course, this approach would lead to more playing time for Stevenson, which obviously isn't ideal given his struggles.

Option No. 2

Chicago Bears defensive back Cam Lewis (21) leaves the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second option for Chicago is to keep Muhammad on the boundary and move Cam Lewis over to the slot instead.

Lewis has been starting at safety, but he has seen plenty of snaps in the slot this season and, like Muhammad, Lewis has answered the bell when called upon.

With Lewis in the slot, the Bears can deploy Elijah Hicks in his place next to Dillon Thieneman.

What's the preferred option?

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen speaks during Chicago Bears Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Option No. 1, and it isn't even close because, when it comes to Stevenson, less is more.

The veteran cornerback is giving up a completion rate of 55.9% but a passer rating of 129.5. According to Pro Football Focus, his coverage grade of 42.8 ranks 94th out of 105 cornerbacks.

Having Stevenson on the boundary more instead of Muhammad would be a significant downgrade for the Bears, and much more significant than going from Lewis to Hicks at safety.

The reliance on Stevenson to step into a bigger role due to injury is exactly the reason why we suggested the Bears put in a claim for former Saints safety Justin Reid, who would offer Chicago another means of attacking Gordon's absence.

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