Fantasy Football Start or Sit Week 2: Luther Burden, Colston Loveland, D'Andre Swift

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift, wide receiver Luther Burden and tight ends Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet had very different showings in the Week 1 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Swift was one of the most productive running backs in the NFL in Week 1 after he went bonkers for 124 rushing yards and three scores along with another 10 yards through the air.

Burden was OK but not great, finishing with five catches for 63 yards. He did leave some fantasy points on the table, though, following his early fumble.

Loveland had the worst showing of the group after posting a bagel in the fantasy points column. In fact, he was outproduced by Kmet, who turned in two catches for 35 yards and a touchdown.

So, how confident are we in inserting Burden, Loveland and Swift into fantasy football lineups in Week 2 for a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings? Here's our thoughts.

Luther Burden start or sit advice

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) runs the ball while defended by Carolina Panthers cornerback Will Lee III (24) in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burden finished second on the team in receiving yards last week behind Kalif Raymond. While he didn't finish with ideal numbers, it was still nice to see Burden as involved as he was this early in the season after it took time for him to get going in 2025.

Green Bay Packers wide receivers were having a field day versus the Vikings' secondary last week before Minnesota finally put the clamps on the Packers' offense as a whole.

But before that, Christian Watson dominated en route to 147 yards and two scores, and Matthew Golden chipped in another 95. In all, no team in the NFL gave up more fantasy points to receivers than Minnesota in Week 1, according to CBS Sports.

There's production to be had for Burden in Week 2 and that's why we're rolling him out there once again on Sunday.

Verdict: Start

Colston Loveland start or sit advice

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) and running back Kyle Monangai (25) walk off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was truly perplexing to see the Bears drop 59 points and over 550 yards of total offense on the Panthers and Loveland having nothing to do with that showing after he didn't record a single reception in the contest.

That wasn't really Loveland's fault, though, as Caleb Williams went on to admit after the game that he missed Loveland on a possible touchdown pass, and tape showed he just didn't see Loveland getting open on a few other plays.

“There were a few passes I left out there,” Williams admitted. “There was one that should’ve been a touchdown to Colston [Loveland] that I missed. Threw it a little too far in front of him."

We're expecting a major bounce-back performance for Loveland, and especially against a Vikings defense that gave up the eighth-most fantasy points to tight ends in Week 1 after allowing Tucker Kraft and Jonnu Smith to combine for five catches for 115 yards.

Loveland remains an every-week TE1 until further notice and should be in lineups without hesitation.

Verdict: Start

D'Andre Swift start or sit advice

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Only four running backs in the NFL had more fantasy points in Week 1 than Swift, who exploded for 32.4 in his 2026 debut, according to Fantasy Pros.

And, despite Kyle Monangai being involved, Swift still posted 19 touches, including 18 carries, so workload isn't a problem.

Now, it's worth noting that this is a tougher matchup this week, as the Vikings permitted the second-fewest fantasy points to backs last week.

However, Swift entered the season as a solid every-week RB2 play and that hasn't changed. If anything, Swift will enter into the RB1 conversation if he has another strong showing in Week 2.

Verdict: Start