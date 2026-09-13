Fantasy Football Start or Sit Week 1: Rome Odunze, D'Andre Swift, Colston Loveland

The Chicago Bears are set to take on the Carolina Panthers to begin their 2026 campaign and three key weapons, Colston Loveland, D'Andre Swift and Rome Odunze should all play.

We say "should" because Odunze is on the team's injury report this week with a calf issue he suffered in practice last week and there is at least some doubt about his status (more on that soon).

Meanwhile, Swift and Loveland both have a clean bill of health going into the season-opener, so both are locks to play.

Now, here's our advice on what to do with all three players in fantasy football in Week 1.

Rome Odunze start or sit advice

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) practices before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UPDATE: NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Odunze is indeed expected to play in Week 1. Keep on reading for our fantasy advice for the Bears wide receiver.

Odunze is listed as questionable to play for the Bears due to a calf injury, and while it's typically a bad sign to see he didn't log a full practice all week, Odunze said he expects to play.

"I'm feeling ready to go," he said. "I doubt I'm questionable. I know there's a way everyone goes about things, but feel pretty good, was out there today. I plan on playing."

Odunze, who is projected to be the Bears' No. 1 receiver in 2026, was hampered by a foot injury in 2025, but before that he ranked as WR17 overall, per Fantasy Pros, which put him in the WR2 conversation.

Carolina's cornerback duo of Mike Jackson and Jaycee Horn is a good one, but even with those two in the lineup last season, the Panthers gave up the 19th-most receiving yards per game.

Make sure to check the inactives before the game starts just to make sure Odunze plays, but if he's active, start him.

Verdict: Start

Colston Loveland start or sit advice

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After he was quiet over his first six games last season, Loveland began ascending from Week 9 on, when he ranked as TE2 in fantasy points.

Looking ahead to 2026, there's a chance that Loveland could be the Bears' most productive pass-catcher again, or at the very least, Chicago's second-most productive.

Regardless of matchup, Loveland is an every-week TE1 option until further notice, so he must be in lineups this week.

Verdict: Start

D'Andre Swift start or sit advice

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Swift ceded a lot of touches to Kyle Monangai in 2025, and that will be the case once again this season. But that didn't stop him from being a high-end RB2, as evidenced by Swift's ranking of RB14 overall in total fantasy points.

While there was a belief that the Bears may start giving Monangai even more looks in order to prepare him for a potential lead role in 2027, when Swift was slated to be a free agent, that is no longer something to fear after the Bears committed to Swift with a contract extension on Friday.

With it looking like it'll be status quo for Swift as the Bears' lead back, start him with confidence on a weekly basis.

Verdict: Start