Fantasy Football Start or Sit Week 2: Rome Odunze, Kyle Monangai, Caleb Williams

The Chicago Bears are flying high after their impressive offensive explosion in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers.

Caleb Williams had a phenomenal showing for fantasy football owners who had him in the lineup. The Bears signal-caller threw for 269 yards, rushed for 65 yards and found pay dirt four times.

Kyle Monangai also enjoyed a strong fantasy performance with his 124 yards from scrimmage, including 100 on the ground, and one touchdown.

Rome Odunze finished with two catches for 52 yards, which wasn't quite what we were hoping for in his 2026 debut.

Looking ahead to Week 2 in a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, here's our start or sit advice for all three players.

Rome Odunze start or sit advice

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) practices before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week, Odunze looked like he would get off to a fast start to the season after a 47-yard catch, but he was mostly quiet after that, with just one catch for five yards the rest of the way.

The Bears are going to have a tougher matchup against the Vikes than they did against the Panthers, but this Minnesota unit showed it is exploitable through the air versus the Green Bay Packers.

Matthew Golden and Christian Watson combined for 242 yards in Week 1, and Minnesota gave up a handful of explosive plays in the passing game, with long receptions of 81 and 42 for Watson and Golden, respectively.

As long as the Bears can protect Caleb Williams, something Green Bay failed to do for Jordan Love, especially late, Odunze has a golden opportunity to have a strong showing in Week 2.

Verdict: Start

Kyle Monangai start or sit advice

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) with the ball in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monangai had himself an impressive showing against Carolina, no doubt, but 61 of his 100 rushing yards came on one long touchdown run.

In all, Monangai handled 12 touches, which is an OK workload but not great. It's very clear he's still playing second fiddle to D'Andre Swift, as expected.

Now, Monangai draws a matchup against a Vikings defense that permitted 3.1 yards per carry and the second-fewest fantasy points to running backs last week.

We're keeping Monangai on the bench this Sunday.

Verdict: Sit

Caleb Williams start or sit advice

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) with the ball in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams didn't just pass the production test after a QB1 overall ranking last week, per Fantasy Pros, he also passed the eye test with his accuracy and decision-making. The former No. 1 overall pick looks to be on track to taking that next step in his career.

The Packers were throwing all over the Vikings last Sunday until Minnesota's defense started to get home and affect Jordan Love. That's no doubt a concern in this matchup, although Williams has elite escapability to better combat that.

After what we saw out of Williams last week, there is just no way you can sit him right now, regardless of matchup. We are rolling with the Bears quarterback this week.

Verdict: Start