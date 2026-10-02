Former Bears' Struggles Fully Vindicate Ryan Poles' Controversial Roster Decisions

The Chicago Bears spent this entire past offseason as the one team that was the most likely to regress in 2026, according to the NFL media and fans. A key reason for this conviction was that the Bears led the league in takeaways in 2025 yet allowed the players responsible for nearly half of those takeaways, namely safety Kevin Byard III and cornerback Nahshon Wright, to walk in free agency.

However, that narrative appears to be D.O.A. just three weeks into the 2026 NFL season. The defensive backs that many fans and analysts swore the Bears would miss are struggling badly with their new teams. Wright's time with the New York Jets may already be over while Byard's 69.3 impact grade at Pro Football Network lands him outside the Top 50 safeties in the NFL so far this season.

In fact, Byard has yet to record a single takeaway for the New England Patriots despite grabbing seven interceptions a year ago, and he's currently allowing a 100.0 passer rating when targeted, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). As for Wright, he hasn't taken a single defensive snap yet this season after losing the CB2 job to Azareye’h Thomas.

Ryan Poles saw the truth behind the gaudy stats

Chicago Bears CB Nahshon Wright during NFC practice at the Pro Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's true that Byard and Wright both put up big box score numbers for the Bears in 2025, and the fans appreciated it. But even a cursory glance under the hood of these numbers belied a startling truth: the Bears' secondary needed a major overhaul. Wright led the league in takeaways and earned a Pro Bowl nod, yes. But when he wasn't getting interceptions, Wright was getting burned in coverage.

According to Efstathios Savvidis, a writer for On SI covering the New York Jets, Wright allowed 53 receptions on 83 targets last year, giving up 725 yards and seven touchdowns. Even Wright's Pro Bowl appointment was mostly smoke and mirrors, as he only got a spot thanks to other players ahead of him declining the invite.

With that important context, it's clear to see why Bears general manager Ryan Poles was comfortable with the risk of letting Wright walk. Byard, however, is a different story. The 11-year veteran had two good years in Chicago instead of just one, and he even earned his third All-Pro honor in 2025, which is far more praiseworthy. The problem with Byard boiled down to Father Time.

At 33-years-old, Byard's timeline no longer lined up with what the Bears were trying to build. He'd lost a step when it came to speed on the field, and that showed up more than Bears fans may remember. His slightly below-average play this year backs that up. The Bears may have been sorry to see Byard go, but it was the right call at the right time.

The Bears' new-look secondary is off to a hot start in 2026

Chicago Bears S Dillon Thieneman intercepts a pass in a game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ever since a Week 1 barnburner in which the Bears' secondary got diced up by Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers, they've been far more efficient. The Bears are currently allowing just 207 passing yards per game, good for 12th best in the league, and that includes the aforementioned Young's 361 passing yards.

Additionally, the constant prognostications that the Bears would regress hard in the takeaway department have not yet borne fruit. Through three weeks, the Bears are tied for fourth most in the league with six. Two of those belong to rookie defensive backs Malik Muhammad, who made Bears franchise history in Week 2, and Dillon Thieneman. Another three came from linebacker Devin Bush, safety Xavier Woods, and special teamer Kaden Davis.

What's so notable about that? How about the fact that all but one of the Bears' takeaways have come at the hands of newcomers to the team. Not only is this defense still taking the ball away, but the guys who led the team in takeaways a year ago are now struggling in that exact area. It's almost like Dennis Allen's scheme is to be credited with producing takeaways rather than unrepeatable individual performances.

The Bottom Line

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles before a game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I've said it before and I'll say it again: Ryan Poles deserves a lot more credit for the Bears' current success than he gets from most fans. There's no doubt that his first three years with the franchise were among the worst in team history, and I would not have blamed the Bears for quickly firing him at any point during that time.

However, the success of 2025 and the positive early returns in 2026 point to a general manager that has settled into his role and knows now how to build a winner. He got the right quarterback, he got the right coach, and he's showing a growing aptitude for finding just the right players to execute his coaches' schemes.