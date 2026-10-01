Why Nahshon Wright's Time With the Jets Could End Sooner Than Later 

Just a few months ago, Nahshon Wright was widely viewed as the Jets’ starting outside cornerback opposite Brandon Stephens.

The California native was coming off a breakout season with the Bears, leading the league in takeaways with eight and tying second in interceptions with five—one of which was returned for a touchdown.

After the Jets became the first team in NFL history to finish a season without recording a single interception last year, they signed Wright to a one-year deal, worth up to $5.5 million, hoping his valuable ball-hawk ability could elevate Gang Green’s secondary in 2026.

Through the first three weeks, the unit has been significantly better, ranking third in passing yards allowed (171) per game, fourth in air yards allowed (256), and tied 16th in passing touchdowns allowed (5).

That said, New York's secondary has accomplished this turnaround without Wright playing a single defensive snap. Much to his dismay, he may have only himself to blame for how things are turning out.

How Nahshon Wright became an afterthought in Jets' defensive plans

While Wright has proven to be a takeaway artist, he struggles in coverage, which might be why head coach Aaron Glenn doesn't want to trust him in a bigger role.

Last season, Wright allowed 53 receptions (83 targets) for 725 yards and seven touchdowns over 17 games. According to Pro Football Focus, the only other cornerbacks to give up at least 700 yards and seven touchdowns were the Commanders’ Mike Sainristil, the Rams' Emmanuel Forbes and the Broncos' Riley Moss.

This, along with a minor injury during training camp, resulted in the six-year veteran losing the CB2 spot to Azareye’h Thomas and exclusively playing on special teams.

AZ Thomas's breakout is another reason why Nahshon Wright hasn't seen much of the field this season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wright was then a healthy scratch in Week 3 against the Lions, while rookie cornerback D’Angelo Ponds made his NFL debut. Although the 2026 second-round pick played just two defensive snaps against Detroit, he is the only other cornerback besides Stephens, Thomas, and Jarvis Brownlee Jr. whom the team has used.

Wright's inactivity while Ponds receives defensive snaps is another indication of where the veteran currently stands on the depth chart.

For a player who was seen as a potential difference maker, that is a significant fall from grace.

Wright’s future with New York is looking bleak

So far, Stephens and Thomas have impressed in coverage.

Stephens has allowed just seven receptions (13 targets) for 78 yards and no touchdowns. Thomas has allowed 14 receptions (17 targets) and two touchdowns; however, he’s held receivers to just 7.4 yards per reception, earning a 68.3 coverage grade, per PFF, ranking 23rd among 99 qualifying cornerbacks.

With Stephens and Thomas firmly established on the outside, the Jets have shown little indication that Wright is in their defensive plans.

According to PFF, Jarvis Brownlee Jr., Andre Cisco, and Jamien Sherwood are the only other Jets defenders who have aligned on the outside, combining for just seven snaps.

With Ponds available and as long as Stephens and Thomas remain healthy, there simply isn’t room for Wright to carve out a role on defense unless an injury occurs. That raises the question of whether New York will keep Wright on the roster.

Assessing a potential split

Cutting Wright wouldn’t make much sense. The Jets wouldn’t save much by parting ways with him, as $3.5 million of his contract is already guaranteed, according to Spotrac. While they could use his roster spot to add a younger player, such as Mory Bamba, New York could simply keep Wright around as depth. Meanwhile, a trade would only create $1.5 million in savings.

Injuries are inevitable, and having reliable cornerback depth is vital. The Jets would be taking a big risk by moving on from an experienced corner.

The Jets are better off staying patient with Nahshon Wright rather than panic-selling him to a CB-needy team. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While listening to trade offers from cornerback-needy teams is an option, New York wouldn’t be given much value in return. Given that he hasn’t played any defensive snaps, a late-round pick would be the most realistic return.

For now, keeping Wright makes the most sense to help Gang Green continue building on the secondary's early success. That said, if another team is desperate for a cornerback and is willing to give up a mid-round pick, the Jets shouldn't hesitate to pull the trigger if they have no concrete plans for Wright.

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