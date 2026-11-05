Grading the Chicago Bears 2026 NFL Draft Class at Midseason

NFL rookies often take a while to contribute. We're seeing that play out in real time with the Chicago Bears, as a few rookies haven't contributed much.

We saw the same development transpire last season, when virtually their entire haul from the 2025 NFL Draft class (which looks like a smashing success for Chicago) didn't start making their mark until around this point last year.

It usually takes a few years to discern the hits from the misses. However, we wanted to gauge the class at midseason. How have the rookies fared with eight games in the books?

Dillon Thieneman

Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is knocked out of bounds by Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman (31) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The art of practicing patience hasn't been necessary with Dillon Thieneman. The Bears expected the University of Oregon product to be an immediate contributor when they selected him with the 25th pick, and he's been everything they thought they were getting and more.

Thieneman has been equally strong against the run and pass and is playing like one of the league's best rookies defenders. While he hasn't been perfect (their Week 5 loss against Green Bay was an especially disappointing performance), he's been better than anyone expected.

He leads the team with 52 tackles. He also has 5 pass deflections, 1.5 sacks, and an interception. Thieneman is a stat-sheet stuffer.

Grade: A

Logan Jones

Aug 15, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears center Logan Jones (54) practices before the game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears drafted Logan Jones to be their center of the future in April, and shipped a fifth-round pick to the Patriots to be their center of the present in March. So far, the veteran has done enough to hold onto the starting job. His Week 2 performance against Minnesota was really his only abysmal showing of the season.

Without giving this grade an "incomplete", it'd be impossible to give it a favorable one. Sure, it's safe to assume they have a plan for him, and that plan won't come to fruition until next season, but there were still quality contributors on the board.

Bills CB Davison Igbinosun, Vikings DT Domonique Orange, or 49ers DT Gracen Halton (who saw that one coming?) would've been far more impactful, even if the center position would've needed to be addressed next offseason.

Grade: D+

Sam Roush

Oct 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Jets cornerback Azareye'h Thomas (1) trips up Chicago Bears tight end Sam Roush (87) during the third quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam Roush has been a frustrating player over the first eight games of his career. However, Ben Johnson clearly has no intention of throwing in the towel on that experiment, and that'll probably be for the best in the long run.

He'll play a much bigger role the rest of the way (he saw 53% of the snaps against Seattle) after Cole Kmet landed on season-ending IR with a knee injury.

We initially graded the selection as a B-, and he has struggled much more than expected. Still, the Bears are much better off with Roush at TE2 than they would be with Stephen Carlson. A "C" might not be a popular grade, but it seems fair.

Grade: C

Zavion Thomas

Oct 11, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Nick Niemann (31) tackles Chicago Bears wide receiver Zavion Thomas (13) on a long kickoff return during game Sunday at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Powers USAToday Network via IMAGN images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears' decision to select Zavion Thomas in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft was another that was met with slight confusion. He was widely expected to come off the board near the fifth or sixth round, but Ben Johnson clearly saw something he could work with in the speedster (Thomas ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine).

While his talent was on full display in the preseason finale against Tennessee, that performance hasn't carried over into the regular season. He has only 6 catches for 41 yards thus far. Thomas has shown some promise as a returner, but he's a work in progress there too.

The talent is definitely there. The flashes haven't been just yet (at least on offense).

Grade: C+

Malik Muhammad II

Oct 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jahan Dotson (4) catches a pass for a touchdown over Chicago Bears cornerback Malik Muhammad II (24) during the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We liked Malik Muhammad's odds of being a steal when the Bears pulled the trigger on him in the fourth round, and he hasn't disappointed. In fact, he's outperformed even our lofty expectations.

Muhammad stepped in and immediately became their best cover man. That might not be saying much with Tyrique Stevenson and the new version of Jaylon Johnson we've seen over the past two seasons as his competition, but it's still significant. He's also thrived both in the slot (before Kyler Gordon returned to the lineup) and on the perimeter.

Over the first two months of the season, Muhammad is one of the class's biggest steals. An easy and well-deserved A+.

Grade: A+

Keyshaun Elliott

Oct 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears linebacker Keyshaun Elliott (49) against the New York Jets at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keyshaun Elliott is still waiting to see his first defensive snaps of the season. Nevertheless, that shouldn't be a major surprise. The linebacker is buried on a depth chart featuring a few talented veterans, and he missed much of training camp.

Elliott being a fifth-round pick is the only thing preventing this one from being a full-blown F. Like everyone on this list, his story isn't written yet. It's gotten off to a pretty uneventful start, though.

He's two injuries away from carving out a role. We hopefully won't see that impact come until 2027.

Grade: D

Jordan van den Berg

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg (96) makes a tackle against Cincinnati Bengals running back Kentrel Bullock (31) during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Grading the selection of Jordan van den Berg is somewhat of a conundrum. There's little doubt whether his strong training camp performance factored into the team's decision to trade Gervon Dexter Sr. away on roster cutdown day. He looked like a legitimate game-changer throughout August.

Then the games started to matter... He's gotten pushed around a lot. To put it bluntly, the Georgia Tech product has been on the ground a lot. His tape hasn't been pretty.

The fact that he's played 72 defensive snaps is a credit to his potential, though. The coaching staff has seen enough promise to want to develop him, which is more than you could say for most sixth-round picks. That, combined with the fact that growing pains should've always been expected, gives him a respectable "B" grade.

Grade: B