How Bears' Dillon Thieneman Could Be Another Iceman Against NFC North Rivals

The first round of the 2026 NFL draft went about as well as it possibly could have for the Chicago Bears, who pulled off the biggest Round 1 heist with their pick of safety Dillon Thieneman. Frequently mocked to the Minnesota Vikings at No. 18, or even the Dallas Cowboys at No. 12, Thieneman slipped past both teams and into the 20's. The Bears stayed patient, then pounced, landing a Day 1 starter at a position of need without having to trade up to get him. Thieneman was a historic pick who provides an exact fit in key areas for the Bears.

Of course, we know all about Thieneman's insane highlight reel from college, as well as his electric performance at the NFL Combine. It's easy to see why any team would be happy to add Thieneman to their roster, but now we know one of Chicago's biggest reasons for drafting Thieneman. Breck Ackley, the Bears' director of college scouting, singled out one play from Thieneman's career as his best moment: the game-winning interception in overtime against Penn State last September. "That's a guy going to win a ballgame for his team and rely on his instincts," Ackley said.

Bears director of college scouting Breck Ackley pointed to Dillon Thieneman’s pick against Penn State as the top standout moment in scouting him: “That’s a guy going to win a ballgame for his team and rely on this instincts.” pic.twitter.com/H45gZL8hY6 — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) April 24, 2026

Dillon Thieneman has an opportunity to repeat his freshman season with the Bears

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Playing as a true freshman in 2023, Thieneman exploded onto the national scene with six interceptions on a terrible Purdue Boilermakers team. As Ackley said, he proved right from the jump that he has instincts that can win games, and he always seemed to be right where he was needed. That's what the Bears believe they'll be getting in their secondary in 2026, and Thieneman will have ample opportunity to prove them right against their NFC North rivals.

This is arguably the best division in football, but the quarterbacks not named Caleb Williams will have a hard time coping with Thieneman. The Vikings will either start Kyler Murray or J.J. McCarthy in 2026, and neither one is known for being very careful with the football. Jared Goff is still putting up good numbers, but when his protection falters, he starts throwing up 50-50 balls, exactly what Thieneman loves to see.

As for Green Bay's Jordan Love, he's a loose cannon who trusts his arm too much. One of the trademarks of his game has become floating deep balls into the air off his back foot when under pressure, especially in clutch situations, and Thieneman has the exact skillset to make him pay for those. I believe Thieneman could very well pull in six interceptions as a rookie, with several of them coming against his new rivals.

The Bottom Line

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Caleb Wiliams may officially be the Iceman for his late-game heroics, but don't be surprised when Thieneman shows that he also has ice in his veins. The NFC North is going to be hotly contested once again, and every Bears game should be a nail-biter. Those games could very well come down to the Bears' defense needing to make a final stand, and that's where Thieneman thrives.

If I had any advice for Love, Goff, and McCarthy (or Murray), it's this: always know where Thieneman is when you're playing the Bears, especially in late-game situations. If they lose track of him, they'll probably end up on Thieneman's growing highlight reel.