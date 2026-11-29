With their sensational win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday, the Chicago Bears moved into sole possession of first place in the division and now have their sights set on the No. 1 spot in the conference.

The 39-35 win over Detroit pushed the Bears to 9-2 on the season, which is a full game better than the Lions, who Chicago now owns the head-to-head tie-breaker over temporarily since the two NFC North squads will meet again in Week 17.

When it comes to the No. 1 seed, the Bears are in position to take the top spot on Sunday before we turn the page to Week 13.

Here's how they can do it.

How Bears can move into No. 1 seed on Sunday

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 9-2 Chicago Bears enter Sunday in the No. 2 spot in the NFC playoff picture behind the San Francisco 49ers, who are 9-1.

If the Niners lose, they will have the same record as the Bears, but Chicago will take the No. 1 spot entering Week 13 because of a superior conference record. The Bears hold a 7-2 mark in the conference while the Niners will be 6-2 if they lose.

San Francisco draws a matchup at home against the 6-4 Seattle Seahawks, who are on the outside looking in for a wild-card spot entering Sunday. The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET.

These two teams have already met this season, with San Francisco winning the last contest at Lumen Field in Week 5, 32-29.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85), linebacker Fred Warner (54) and quarterback Brock Purdy (13) pose with sombreros after the 2026 NFL Mexico City Game at Estadio Banorte. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, this time around, the Niners won't have quarterback Brock Purdy, who was ruled out due to an ankle injury.

That means Mac Jones will start, and while he is one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL, not having Purdy still hurts the Niners given the MVP-caliber season he's having.

The Seahawks are going in the opposite direction with their starter, as Sam Darnold is making his return to the field after not seeing any action since Week 8 because of a quadriceps injury.

On the surface, the Seahawks have the advantage here given the respective quarterback situations of the two teams, but Darnold hasn't played well this season, so the advantage isn't as big as it should be, and one could argue there's no advantage there.

That said, we're picking the Seahawks to win, 24-21.

What about the NFC North?

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson shakes hands after the Bears won 39-35 during the NFL game at Ford Field in Detroit on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bears are firmly in first place in the NFC North entering Sunday and there is no scenario in which Chicago can fall out of that spot before Week 13.

The Green Bay Packers lost on Wednesday night and are sitting in last place and a full three games behind the Bears. Meanwhile, the Vikings are two back in the win column and one in the loss, so Minnesota cannot jump the Bears even if they win.

So, Bears fans, relax, kick your feet up and enjoy your Sunday. And, if all goes well, Chicago will be atop the NFC once the Niners' 4:25 p.m. ET contest against the Seahawks concludes.

— Sign up for the Bears OnSI newsletter for more free coverage from Chicago Bears on SI —