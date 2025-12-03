Huge break for Chicago Bears defense with latest injury report

Because the Bears had no practice on Wednesday, it was only a projection.

However, the injury report required by the league had to be considered a real positive amid all of their defense's health concerns since the opener.

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings had been put in the concussion protocol during the win over Philadelphia, but the Bears listed their 340-pound nose tackle as able to go through a full practice Wednesday if one had been held.

A player going through full practice after a concussion is often a good sign he'll play.

Everyone needs a friend like Andrew Billingspic.twitter.com/QC6YfWY6M4 — Dave (@davebfr) November 2, 2025

As nose tackle, Billings' statistics will never show up big on any chart league-wide because his job is to clog things up rather than make plays on ball carriers all over the field.

Billings is needed by what has been a relatively poor Bears run defense because the Packers' running game has begun to heat up over the last five games after a slow start. If it continues Sunday, they'd be more difficult to beat.

I’m going to post this play again, because everybody needs to see it. And not because of the Jordan Meredith debacle, either.



Andrew Billings, a 330lb man who’s cited as a top-10 *strongest* player of ALL-TIME per @TheBarbell, runs unblocked, directly into Ashton Jeanty with… pic.twitter.com/RKfuEOx6m2 — Alex Monfreda (@AlexMonfreda) September 29, 2025

The Packers averaged only 78.8 yards on the ground in their first seven games but in the last five have been at 125.6.

Also, middle linebacker T.J. Edwards would have had a second straight limited practice if one had been held. He did practice when they held on Tuesday, but also on a limited basis as he comes back from a hamstring injury.

Edwards also has been vital to their run defense. Strong side linebacker Noah Sewell was listed as a full participant, and that could mean a likely return. He also had practiced on Tuesday.

