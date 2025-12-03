Huge break for Chicago Bears defense with latest injury report
Because the Bears had no practice on Wednesday, it was only a projection.
However, the injury report required by the league had to be considered a real positive amid all of their defense's health concerns since the opener.
Defensive tackle Andrew Billings had been put in the concussion protocol during the win over Philadelphia, but the Bears listed their 340-pound nose tackle as able to go through a full practice Wednesday if one had been held.
A player going through full practice after a concussion is often a good sign he'll play.
As nose tackle, Billings' statistics will never show up big on any chart league-wide because his job is to clog things up rather than make plays on ball carriers all over the field.
Billings is needed by what has been a relatively poor Bears run defense because the Packers' running game has begun to heat up over the last five games after a slow start. If it continues Sunday, they'd be more difficult to beat.
The Packers averaged only 78.8 yards on the ground in their first seven games but in the last five have been at 125.6.
Also, middle linebacker T.J. Edwards would have had a second straight limited practice if one had been held. He did practice when they held on Tuesday, but also on a limited basis as he comes back from a hamstring injury.
Edwards also has been vital to their run defense. Strong side linebacker Noah Sewell was listed as a full participant, and that could mean a likely return. He also had practiced on Tuesday.
