Internet Roasts Rome Odunze For Dropping Easiest Touchdown Ever in Bears vs. Eagles

Rome Odunze is not winning Chicago Bears fans over at all in the first half of the Week 3 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

On the Bears' third offensive drive of the game, the Bears were at the goal line looking to take a two-touchdown lead when Case Keenum lobbed a pass over the Eagles' defense to an open Odunze.

It was a pass that you and I could have caught for a score, but Odunze somehow couldn't finish. The Bears wideout bobbled the pass and eventually reeled it in, but by the time he did, it was too late because Odunze was out of bounds.

What made it worse was the fact that it was a beautiful throw from Keenum, who managed to get the ball off and make a perfect throw despite being under pressure.

Rome Odunze Was Wide Open, And He Drops It. Case Keenum Did Everything He Freaking Could On That Play, And It Should Have Been A Big Gain. 😭 pic.twitter.com/FwtMBTtgfP — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) September 29, 2026

After the failed third-down play for Chicago, the Bears went for it on fourth down but couldn't convert, which wrecked a golden opportunity to take full control of the contest early.

Odunze got absolutely roasted for not catching the football, and rightly so, that's a catch an NFL receiver absolutely must make.

"Gotta take the points but come on Rome doesn't get much easier than that," former Bears tight end Clay Harbor said. "Excellent throw."

"Rome Odunze with one of the most egregious touchdown drops you'll ever see," Sidelinr Sports wrote.

"I have no idea how Rome Odunze seemingly forgot how to catch the football. He was so damn good in college," Pro Football and Sports Network's Jacob Infante wrote.

If the Bears go on to lose the game, that play will be viewed as the turning point when things went south for Chicago.

A rough start to the season

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) after a reception during the second half against there Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Odunze entered the season needing to establish himself as a No. 1 wide receiver, but so far he hasn't looked like one.

The former No. 9 overall pick had a strong rookie season with 54 catches for 734 yards and three touchdowns, and he looked like he was on his way to cement himself in Year 2 but Odunze was plagued with injury.

He did finish with a solid 44 catches for 661 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games, though.

Through two games this season, Odunze has just five catches for 95 yards and no scores in what has been a disappointing start to his season. That only makes the drop on Monday night even worse.