Fantasy Football Start or Sit Week 3: Rome Odunze, Colston Loveland, D'Andre Swift

The Chicago Bears are in a precarious spot going into their Week 3 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

That's because the Bears won't have starting quarterback Caleb Williams in the lineup as he deals with a Grade 2 hamstring strain that is expected to sideline him three to four weeks.

Making matters worse, Chicago's QB2, Tyson Bagent, suffered a concussion last week and while he has been cleared, he won't be starting this week because, according to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer, Bagent didn't have enough time to prepare during the week.

That means No. 3 quarterback Case Keenum will be making his first start since 2023 and the 38-year-old amounts to a further downgrade for Chicago's offense.

Knowing all of that, should wide receiver Rome Odunze, tight end Colston Loveland or running back D'Andre Swift be in your fantasy football lineup for Week 3? Here's what we think.

Rome Odunze start or sit advice

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) runs onto the field before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It has been a disappointing start to the campaign for Odunze, who has posted 95 yards and zero touchdowns over two games, which leaves him ranked as WR63 overall in fantasy points per game going into Monday night, according to Fantasy Pros.

Add in the fact that the Bears are starting Keenum and will face an Eagles defense that has a talented secondary that has been fairly stingy against wide receivers with the 13th-fewest fantasy points per contest given up to the position and that's even more ammunition to sit Odunze this week.

Verdict: Sit

Colston Loveland start or sit advice

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We had Loveland pegged as an elite fantasy football tight end going into this season, and rightfully so, he was fantastic in the second half of 2025.

However, we're seeing very different results in 2026, with the Bears tight end tallying just one catch for three yards on five targets in two contests.

That isn't really Loveland's fault, though, as Williams has admitted on multiple occasions he has simply missed his star tight end and the tape shows that.

While we're hoping better days are ahead, chance are those days won't be coming while Williams is sidelined with his injury.

Maybe Loveland rights the ship on Monday night, but we just can't trust a backup quarterback to be the one to get Loveland on track, especially against an Eagles defense giving up the fewest fantasy points per game to tight ends this season.

Verdict: Sit

D'Andre Swift start or sit advice

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Admittedly, this is a dicey situation for Swift.

The Eagles are probably going to stack the box and challenge Keenum to beat them, and Philly has also been pretty tough on opposing backs, with the Eagles surrendering the 13th fewest fantasy points per game to the position.

But there's also the argument that the Bears are going to lean on the run even more so than normal, and short passes to Swift are likely going to be plentiful as Chicago looks for some easy completions for Keenum.

While he has performed at an RB1 level this season, expect solid flex production instead from Swift.

Verdict: Start