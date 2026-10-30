Jeffery Simmons Gets New Jersey Number with Bears After Blockbuster Trade

The Chicago Bears' blockbuster trade with the Tennessee Titans for star defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons has been finalized and now he begins the onboarding process.

One of the first steps of getting Simmons on board is giving him his jersey number, which wasn't as simple as Simmons just taking his old jersey number with the Titans, which was No. 98.

That is, of course, taken by his former Mississippi State teammate and new Bears teammate, defensive end Montez Sweat.

But Simmons has now decided on a number, the Bears revealed. Simmons will wear No. 99, which, quick math, is just one number higher than the number he sported in Tennessee.

We will first see Simmons donning his new number on the practice field on Friday, when Big Jeff is expected to take part, according to Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune.

Will Jeffery Simmons play in Week 8?

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) stands during the National Anthem against the Houston Texans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it hasn't been confirmed yet, the expectation is that Simmons will indeed make his debut.

We know that because general manager Ryan Poles said as much on Friday, although he did note the decision isn't final and it will rest on the coaching staff's shoulders.

"Ryan Poles says he would assume Jeffery Simmons is going to play on Monday but he will leave it up to the coaches," Zack Pearson of Bear Report relayed.

What Bears are saying about Simmons trade

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Thursday night, head coach Ben Johnson and general manager Ryan Poles both shared their thoughts on the blockbuster Simmons trade.

"We are excited to welcome Jeffery Simmons and his family to Chicago," Poles said. "We extend our gratitude to the Tennessee Titans and Mike Borgonzi for their partnership and collaboration throughout this process. We are fortunate to have the opportunity to add a player, and a human, like Jeffery to our team, and we look forward to Jeffery's leadership and command as we continue to work toward sustained success."

"Jeffery is one of the most respected players in the National Football League," Johnson said. "Jeffery has proven to be one of the most impactful run defenders and disruptive pass-rushers in the NFL, and yet, through his leadership, Jeffery will have the opportunity to create a positive impact across our entire team. We look forward to the work ahead."

Wide receiver Luther Burden has also weighed in.

“I can’t wait to get him in Chicago," Burden said on the In Case You're Wondering podcast. "We’re on the same team now so we can talk together... He talks what he do. He’s bout it... shoutout Jeff, man.”

Caleb Williams has also shared his thoughts in two different ways, first with a repost of a post on X that praised Simmons' skills and value, and then with a post on Instagram.

Safe to say, Williams is happy Simmons is coming to Chicago.