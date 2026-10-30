Will Jeffery Simmons Play in Week 8? Ryan Poles Shares Expectation for New Bears DT

Jeffery Simmons is officially a Chicago Bear. Now, the question is: will Simmons make his debut in Week 8?

Simmons will have a short amount of time to get acclimated enough to play. After all, he was acquired on Thursday and Chicago will suit up on Monday night in Week 8.

The expectation is that Simmons will play, but that has not been officially confirmed yet. If he does play, Simmons will likely be limited in his first game in Chicago.

That said, any contribution one of the best defensive tackles in the spot can give will be welcomed.

Ryan Poles shares expectation for Jeffery Simmons in Week 8

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bears general manager Ryan Poles addressed the media on Friday for the first time since the trade went down and was asked if he believes Simmons will play.

The Bears general manager said he does indeed think Simmons will go, but he did not say that's definitive and will instead leave that decision up to the coaching staff.

"Ryan Poles says he would assume Jeffery Simmons is going to play on Monday but he will leave it up to the coaches," Zack Pearson of Bear Report relayed.

This isn't the first time Poles has spoken on the Simmons trade, as a quote from the Bears GM was included in an article that officially announced the Bears' trade.

"We are fortunate to have the opportunity to add a player, and a human, like Jeffery to our team, and we look forward to Jeffery's leadership and command as we continue to work toward sustained success," Poles said.

Of all the positions on a football field, defensive tackle is one of the easier ones to play at with limited knowledge of a defense.

Adding to the idea that Simmons will play, this is a very important game for the Bears, who will square off against the Seattle Seahawks.

It's important because a matchup against the Super Bowl champs amounts to a measuring stick game for Chicago. If they can beat Seattle, it will go a long way toward showing the Bears are legit contenders in 2026.

How Jeffery Simmons helps Bears

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) stands during the National Anthem against the Houston Texans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simmons provides a boost both to the Bears' run defense and pass-rush.

Simmons is an elite interior pass-rusher, as evidenced by his four sacks and 24 pressures ranking fifth and third among interior defenders, according to Pro Football Focus.

Simmons ranks 16th among interior defenders in run defense grade, and he has 20 stops, which is tops at the position.

"Jeffery has proven to be one of the most impactful run defenders and disruptive pass-rushers in the NFL, and yet, through his leadership, Jeffery will have the opportunity to create a positive impact across our entire team. We look forward to the work ahead," head coach Ben Johnson said on Thursday night.

The acquisition of Simmons pushes guys like Kentavius Street and Neville Gallimore down the depth chart into backup roles they are better suited for, which improves depth, and he makes the Bears less reliant on disappointing rookie Jordan van den Berg.