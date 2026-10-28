Ranking the Most Likely Positions the Bears Could Target Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Bears currently sit at second-place in the loaded NFC North with a 5-2 record.

They boast one of the league's most potent offenses, but their defense has lagged far behind. While they've had some surprise contributors, they haven't established much consistency on that side of the ball.

Many believe they might be buyers ahead of the November 10 trade deadline, as they could be looking for a chess piece that defensive coordinator Dennis Allen can use to his advantage.

However, with a few areas of weakness, it's still unclear which spots they'd most likely target via the trade market. Which ones stand out as the most significant?

1. Cornerback

Oct 25, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) looks on while warming up before a game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Bears had an Achilles heel on defense, it would definitely be their cornerback room. That probably wasn't on many people's bingo cards before the season began, as most expected Jaylon Johnson to bounce back after an injury-riddled 2025 campaign.

Unfortunately, Johnson's best days are clearly behind him. The same can be said for Tyrique Stevenson, even if his lasted two minutes in comparison. Chicago has allowed the 20th most passing yards per game (225.9 yards), and that's despite the offense leading the NFL in time of possession (35:30 per game).

Malik Muhammad II has been a revelation opposite Johnson, but his role won't be diminished (barring a foot injury he suffered against New England) with a new addition. Johnson's might, though.

If the Bears can find a buy-low cornerback to help shore up their secondary, they might pull the trigger. In fact, that seems like their top priority right now. A few players would be great fits for Allen's man-heavy scheme, including one with familiarity and another with a Pro Bowl appearance on his resume.

Best fits: Nahshon Wright, Riq Woolen

2. Defensive end

Sep 20, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) sacks Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defensive end position feels like a slightly bigger need than defensive tackle (spoiler alert) right now, but that's largely because there is a greater emphasis put on edge rushers.

Dayo Odeyingbo's versatility and early promise rushing from the interior also play a role there. He'll be eligible to return from Injured Reserve after the Week 10 Bye and will play a key role down the stretch.

Meanwhile, Montez Sweat will return to the lineup on Monday night against Seattle after serving his two-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy, but his future will be up in the air. They could get out of his contract this offseason with no guaranteed money owed following the suspension, which could let them take a bigger swing.

The biggest question is whether Daniel Hardy can sustain his strong play. If they think he can, they might not ship a fifth-round pick for someone like Khalil Mack, even if a move like that would make it feel as though the world is healing.

Best fits: Khalil Mack, Josh Sweat

3. Defensive tackle

Oct 8, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) warms up before the game between the Cowboys and the Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Deforest Bucker domino fell after the 49ers shipped a fourth-round selection to get their old friend back into the fold on Wednesday. With a saturated market of veterans on expiring deals or bad teams, it's fair to wonder who might be the next defensive tackle to find a new home.

The Bears have gotten a healthy amount of pass-rush productivity out of Grady Jarrett this season. However, the veteran could use a sidekick if they want to get more consistent pressure out of the interior (without Allen sending the house, anyway).

Jordan van den Berg and Neville Gallimore have failed to live up to expectations (at least preseason expectations, in the former's case) thus far. You could make a strong case that James Lynch has been their second-best DT, and that's not ideal with him playing out a one-year deal worth near-veteran minimum salary.

Veterans Grover Stewart and Vita Vea would make a lot of sense for Chicago if the Bucs and Colts were willing to depart with them. Something tells me Indianapolis would talk business. The Buccaneers are more of a wildcard, but Vea voiced his displeasure with Tampa Bay's front office this offseason, and he's only under contract through 2027.

Best fits: Vita Vea, Grover Stewart