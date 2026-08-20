The Good and Not So Good From Bears' Joint Practice With Bengals

The Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals met up for a joint practice on Thursday as the two teams prepare to square off against one another in preseason Week 2 on Saturday.

While the Bears hoped to avoid any fights with the Bengals during the session, there were a few scuffles, including one that saw a punch thrown.

With the starters unlikely to play in preseason Week 2, this was an important practice for the ones when it comes to preparing for the 2026 campaign. Sadly, it wasn't a great day for the offense, but the defense did seem to at least hold its own.

We'll go over those points and more as we take a look at the good and not so good from the Bears' practice with the Bengals.

Good: Smith and Stevenson return, sign of life from Jones and Gordon

Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After weeks away due to injury, Terell Smith was back at practice Thursday, The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain reported. While nobody expects a ton out of Smith this season, the Bears need all the bodies they can get with their injuries in the secondary.

More importantly, Tyrique Stevenson was back at practice, albeit on a limited basis, the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs wrote. He missed more than a week due to injury.

While they didn't practice, Jaylon Jones, who has been out for weeks due to injury, also, and Kyler Gordon were at least outside watching, which could be a sign they're getting closer, although that hasn't been confirmed.

You can tell just how desperate things are in the secondary with all of the injuries that we're getting even remotely excited about these two guys just watching practice.

Not so good: Offensive line struggles

Chicago Bears offensive lineman Theo Benedet (79) runs on the field during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nicholas Moreano of Bears Roundtable reports that the offensive line did not have a great showing.

"Not the best day for the Bears' o-line as a whole. Lots pf pressure throughout the practice," he wrote.

When it comes to the left tackle situation, the Bears rotated Braxton Jones and Theo Benedet with the ones and twos, according to CHGO Bears' Adam Jahns.

Benedet did not appear to have a good day, though, as he gave up a pair of sacks on back-to-back plays to Myles Murphy near the end of practice, Adam Jahns said. Jahns also believes that it's Jones' job to lose at this point, which isn't surprising.

Not so good: Lackluster day, ugly finish for the offense

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks to pass the ball during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears ended practice about as poorly as a team can.

Kevin Fishbain revealed that Chicago got dominated on its last two series of the session. Here are the details.

"Tough finish for the Bears' offense," Fishbain wrote. "They went four-and-out on a two-minute drill and on their next possession, Myles Murphy's sack put them behind the sticks, and then Caleb Williams threw an interception — his pass to Colston Loveland sailed and landed in Jalen Davis' arms."

Fishbain didn't include a second sack for Murphy on that final series, which we noted in the offensive line section.

FOX 19's Charlie Goldsmith adds that the "Bengals defense had a lot more to celebrate than the Bears offense" on Thursday.

Williams threw at least one more interception on the day, with Dexter Lawrence tipping a pass before picking it off, as video shared by the Bengals revealed.

It wasn't all bad for the offense, though, as Williams had a good red-zone period, with touchdown strikes to Colston Loveland, Kaden Davis and Kalif Raymond, Fishbain added.

That said, we would've like to see a better performance against a Bengals defense that will likely be average, at best, in 2026.

Good: Another pick for Dillon Thieneman

Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman (31) tackles Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (3) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After scoring an interception in the last practice, Thieneman once again came up with one on Thursday on a pass from Joe Burrow.

"Dillon Thieneman picks off Joe Burrow. Burrow forced it into tight coverage and it went off Gesicki’s hands. Thieneman was right behind to snag the ball," CHGO Bears' Adam Hoge wrote.

Nothing earth-shattering here, but this could further help the rookie's confidence ahead of the season.

Good: Bears defense holds its own

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen walks on the field during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jeremy Rauch of FOX 19 Now noted that the Bengals' offense "had its ups and downs" and struggled "working under center."

Rauch added that there were a few would-be sacks on Burrow during the session, also.

Now, this is not to say the Bears' defense dominated or even won the day, but that's not a bad review for a Chicago defense against what should be an elite Cincinnati offense, and that's especially true with injuries in the secondary.