Khalil Mack Trade Rumor Slams Door Shut on Chicago Bears Reunion

It looks like there will not be a reunion for the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport, the Chargers remain steadfast in their desire to hang on to the veteran.

As a result, the expectation is that he will not be traded before the Nov. 10 trade deadline, Rapoport and Schefter say.

"Despite their 0-7 record, the Los Angeles Chargers continue to tell teams that they have no interest in trading away Khalil Mack, and the veteran pass rusher will not be going anywhere before Tuesday's deadline, according to sources," they wrote.

The report states that the Chargers "have prioritized keeping Mack for the leadership he provides and the talent he brings, characterizing him as a pillar of the organization."

"(The Chargers) might be winless, but they are not acting that way in any trade discussions with other teams regarding any of their players," the ESPN reporters added.

Delusion at its finest, but I digress.

Are Chargers the only roadblock?

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh at press conference after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Los Angeles has made it quite clear it has no desire to trade Mack, with head coach Jim Harbaugh saying as much.

"I want Khalil Mack here," Harbaugh told reporters. "Khalil Mack wants to be here."

But Mack has also expressed his desire to stay with the franchise, which is the ultimate showing of loyalty.

"Yeah, they know how I feel, man," he said when asked if he has notified the team he wants to stay for 2026. "It's just tough with all the outside noise. And so, ultimately I want to be here and I want to help them win. Even though it's tough right now, you always see the light at the end of the tunnel."

So, not only does the team want the player to stay, but the player also wants to stay with the team.

Now, Mack doesn't have a no-trade clause or anything like that, so the Chargers can deal him without his consent, but because of the level of respect they have for the future Hall of Famer, we don't think that's going to happen.

A head-scratching situation

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) is introduced prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's a truly head-scratching situation. You would assume that, in the twilight of his career, Mack would want to give himself a chance to win a Super Bowl, something that has eluded him his entire career.

You would also assume that the Chargers would want to make the best move for the franchise, which in this case is trading Mack to grab some draft capital before he potentially leaves in 2027.

But, unless this is an elite head fake from both Mack and the Chargers, neither of those things are true here and instead Chicago is going to have to look elsewhere for help.

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