Bears' Khalil Mack Trade Chances Take Hit With Jim Harbaugh's Comment on Rumors

The Chicago Bears and Khalil Mack have been heavily linked in trade rumors the past few weeks and it continues to fee like Chicago is going to get something done.

But the Chargers continue to be a roadblock, with reports saying they have no interest in selling despite their winless record.

And it appears based on comments made by head coach Jim Harbaugh that Mack may not be keen on being traded.

When asked if Mack will be given a chance to be traded to a contender if he wants that, Harbaugh reiterated his stance that the Chargers don't want to trade him, and he added that Mack himself wants to stay.

“I want Khalil Mack here. Khalil Mack wants to be here. He’s one of the pillars of our team," Harbaugh said on Monday.

What Khalil Mack said about trade rumors

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Mack was asked about trade rumors following the Chargers' latest loss in Week 8, the future Hall of Famer gave no indication he wants to be traded.

"You’ve got to be where your feet are man, ultimately. That can be the most difficult thing when you’re dealing with a lot of outside noise and stuff. Just trying to be where your feet are at all time. That’s kind of been my thing in years past," Mack said, per Eric Williams of FOX Sports.

Of course, Mack isn't going to say publicly he wants to be traded. That just isn't in his DNA. We also know Harbaugh isn't going to come out and say the Chargers are going to trade Mack.

The concern for the Bears is that Mack is as loyal as they come and we would not rule out him going down with the ship in Los Angeles. And, the Chargers respect Mack so much that they probably will oblige him if he wants to stay.

But if Mack wants to be traded or is at least open to the idea and the Chargers don't move him, that would be organizational malpractice and a slap in the face to Mack.

Khalil Mack trade prediction

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) is introduced prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We still find it hard to believe that Mack, who could very well retire after this season given his past contemplation of doing that, will want to play out the string with Los Angeles when the team has zero shot at making the playoffs.

And we find it even harder to believe Mack would do that when he might have an opportunity to go back to a place he loved and a team that has a legitimate shot to win a Super Bowl in 2026.

Our belief for weeks now has been that it's a matter of when, not if, the Chargers cave and trade Mack to the Bears. It may not happen today, tomorrow, or even this week, but it's going to happen at some point before the Nov. 10 trade deadline passes.

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