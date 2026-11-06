Kyle Monangai Injury Update From Friday Practice Report Gives Bears RB Chance to Play

We finally have some good news on the status of Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai.

According to The Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs, Monangai was taking part in practice on Friday, which amounts to the first practice participation he has had since his injury.

And shortly after that report dropped, the Bears put out their final Week 9 injury report ahead of the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night and we got confirmation of how much Monangai took part.

Here's a look at the full injury report.

Bears Friday injury report

Bears Communications on X

Before we get to more on Monangai, both Muhammad and Tyrique Stevenson are questionable. Stevenson was a late addition to the injury report this week and Muhammad sat out last week after turning in three limited practices, also.

If neither play can suit up, we might see either Clark Phillips or Josh Blackwell get the nod opposite Jaylon Johnson.

Everyone else, including left tackle Theo Benedet, is good to go.

Will Kyle Monangai play in Week 9?

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Monangai is officially listed as limited and even carries the questionable designation, which gives him a chance to play.

However, Biggs seems to think he will probably return after the bye rather than this week, which is logical to think because it's hard to fathom Monangai playing after just one limited practice following several weeks away.

"Bears RB Kyle Monangai (toe) practiced today for the first time since his injury during a 146-yard game vs. the Jets on Oct. 4," Biggs reported. "It's a positive sign for a potential return on the other side of the bye week."

Even still, the fact that Monangai is questionable gives him a shot.

What Ben Johnson said about Kyle Monangai

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson on the sidelines against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier in the day, head coach Ben Johnson provided a positive update on Monangai, although he did not say when the Bears running back would be back.

“[He’s] getting better…Those toe injuries prove to be fickle at times, and that’s what this one’s proven to be," Johnson said, according to CHGO Bears.

“I’m hoping every week," Johnson said when asked if he hopes to have Monangai back after the bye. "I’m hoping every day and every week he’ll be back out there for us.”

Monangai's return will provide big boost

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears could certainly use Monangai back on the field, as he's a crucial part of their offense and one half of an elite one-two punch with D'Andre Swift.

Roschon Johnson has been serviceable in his place, but we know that Johnson doesn't come close to what Monangai can do on a football field.

The good news on Monangai comes one day after the Bears put fellow running back Zavier Scott on injured reserve with a thumb injury. Scott had been serving as the RB3 behind Swift and Johnson, but he has not taken an offensive snap.

If Monangai doesn't play in Week 9, we could see Salvon Ahmed get a call up from the practice squad.

Ahmed was one of the bigger standouts for the Bears during the offseason and actually looked better as a runner than Johnson, although Johnson's special teams prowess won out for the last roster spot at the position.

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