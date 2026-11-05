Kyle Monangai Injury Update & Everything Else From Bears' Thursday Practice Report

The Chicago Bears' Thursday practice report is out and it has both good news and bad news for the Bears ahead of their Week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The bad news comes from the fact that two players on the injury report didn't see any progress from yesterday's estimated version, and Chicago saw a new addition with linebacker D'Marco Jackson.

The good news is that two other players who were estimated non-participants to start the week saw an uptick in participation on Thursday.

Now, a full look at the injury report.

Bears Thursday injury report

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Good news for left tackle Theo Benedet and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, as both were upgraded from non-participants to limited. T.J. Edwards was upgraded, also, but his lack of participation Wednesday wasn't injury-related.

With Benedet and Jarrett getting in a limited session, that puts them back on track to suit up.

Earlier in the day, offensive coordinator Press Taylor sounded optimistic that Ozzy Trapilo would be ready to play a full complement of snaps if Benedet can't go.

"I feel pretty good about the path we've put him on to be able to do that if needed," Taylor said, according to Sean Hammond of The Chicago Tribune.

The new addition, Jackson, is dealing with an ankle injury. He was listed on last week's injury report with an ankle issue, but it isn't clear if it's the same one.

Monangai injury update, more Bears RB woes

Chicago Bears running back Zavier Scott (30) and defensive line Daniel Hardy (92) celebrates during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Monangai failing to practice yet again, we can pretty much rule him out for Week 9 already, which means another week of Roschon Johnson filling in as RB2.

The Bears willl have a new RB3, though, as Zavier Scott was placed on injured reserve earlier in the day with a thumb injury. Scott will miss at least the next four games, and that is all he is expected to miss, per Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune.

When it comes to who will replace Scott, the only other healthy back on the roster other than Swift and Johnson is Salvon Ahmed, who was one of the Bears' standouts during the offseason.

We could see Chicago add another back to the practice squad, but Ahmed will likely be the guy who gets the nod for Week 9.

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