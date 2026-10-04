The Chicago Bears pulled off a dominant Week 4 win over the New York Jets, and this victory came in large part thanks to second year running back Kyle Monangai. He carried the rock 30 times for 146 yards and picked up both of the Bears' touchdowns on the day. However, the Bears may have to do without him next week as head coach Ben Johnson announced in his postgame presser that Monangai left the game early with a thumb injury, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

Kyle Monangai was the engine in Chicago's offense this week

Chicago Bears RB Kyle Monangai runs with the ball in a game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former Rutgers Scarlet Knight could do no wrong on Sunday afternoon, and the Jets' defense, which is a better unit than it's given credit for, had absolutely no answers. Indeed, by the midway point of the fourth quarter, they appeared to not even want to try to bring Monangai down. He received almost every handoff in the second half after D'Andre Swift's fumble seemed to relegate the seven-year veteran to head coach Ben Johnson's doghouse.

As the Bears ran out the clock, nursing a 23-12 lead, a surprising player took the field. Roschon Johnson took two handoffs to just about finish running out the clock, and it seemed that Monangai had earned himself an early exit due to his dominance on the ground.

Unfortunately, we know now that his early exit was due instead to an injury. Bears fans can only hope now that it's a minor pain and not something that will sideline Monangai for any length of time, especially with the 2-2 Green Bay Packers up next in Week 5.

Where do the Chicago Bears go from here?

Chicago Bears QB Tyson Bagent hands the ball to RB D'Andre Swift in a game. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It looked like the Chicago Bears' playoffs hopes were dashed after Caleb Williams' Grade 2 hamstring injury two weeks ago, but they're 2-0 without their starting quarterback, and Monangai is a big reason why, picking up tough yards and first downs to keep the offense on schedule. If he's forced to miss any time, Roschon Johnson will probably play in his stead.

Of course, that doesn't mean Johnson will suddenly receive several rushing attempts per game. In all likelihood, Ben Johnson would lean more on Swift, and that's not the most comforting thought after his performance today. He picked up just 58 yards on 15 carries, but the reason he got phased out of the game entirely in the second half was an unforced fumble in the third quarter. No one hit the ball, it simply popped out of Swift's hands.