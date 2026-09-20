Kyle Monangai Injury Update: Latest News on Bears RB's Status in Week 2 Game

The Chicago Bears have an injury concern with running back Kyle Monangai in the second half of the Week 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Monangai got injured in the third quarter of the contest and was spotted going into the medical tent to get checked out. Prior to getting banged-up, Monangai tallied eight carries for 43 yards, a team high, and one catch for four yards.

Follow our tracker below for the latest updates on Monangai's status for the rest of the game.

Kyle Monangai injury update

UPDATE: Monangai is just fine, as he has returned to the game.

UPDATE: Monangai has emerged from the medical tent and is riding the stationary bike, so it looks like there's a chance he's going to get back into the game.

Still no update from the team, which might be a sign he's staying in the game.

He's out of the medical tent after a lengthy visit and just got on the bike behind the sideline. https://t.co/6fm2zsBWv5 — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) September 20, 2026

END OF UPDATE

It isn't clear what Monangai is dealing with yet, but he is getting checked out in the medical tent as of this writing, per ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

We'll update this page once more information is known.

Impact of Kyle Monangai's injury on Bears

As long as Monangai is sidelined, the Bears will have to lean more heavily on D'Andre Swift, who had a costly fumble at the goal-line in the third quarter that thwarted a potential Bears scoring drive.

Chicago also has Roschon Johnson on the roster and active, so he'll spell Swift when the Bears' starter isn't on the field. That said, Johnson is a clear downgrade from Monangai, who has been Chicago's best back on Sunday.

Monangai is having another strong game after his impressive 2026 debut, when he ripped off 100 yards and a score, with the touchdown coming on a 61-yard scamper.

Chicago Bears 2026 schedule

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks on during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Week 1: at Carolina Panthers (Win, 59-37)

Week 2: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 3: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 4: vs. New York JEts

Week 5: at Green Bay Packers

Week 6: at Atlanta Falcons

Week 7: vs. New England Patriots

Week 8: at Seattle Seahawks

Week 9: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 12: at Detroit Lions

Week 13: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 14: at Miami Dolphins

Week 15: at Buffalo Bills

Week 16: vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 17: vs. Detroit Lions

Week 18: at Minnesota Vikings