Bears vs. Vikings Weather Forecast: Inclement Conditions Expected for NFC North Battle

The Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings will do battle in a huge NFC North showdown at Soldier Field on Sunday afternoon, with both teams looking to improve to 2-0.

The Bears posted an electric offensive showing in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, while the Vikings mounted what was easily the most impressive comeback of Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers.

What makes this game even more exciting is whoever wins will walk out of Soldier Field in sole possession of first place after Detroit lost on Thursday to the Buffalo Bills.

Ahead of the matchup, the Bears and Vikings are slated to battle more than just each other, as the weather is a storyline because inclement conditions are in the forecast.

Here's the latest.

Bears vs. Vikings weather forecast

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) greets Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) following a game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Accuweather.com, there is a flood watch in effect for the area until 1 p.m. local time.

Rain is expected at kickoff and through 2 p.m., so players will have to deal with slick conditions for most of the game, barring the weather changing.

There are also wind concerns throughout the contest, with gusts slated to hit upwards of 33 MPH. Winds typically begin becoming an issue at around 15 MPH, so a major concern there.

Potential impact of weather conditions

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) hands the ball off to running back D'Andre Swift (4) as hail and rain fall against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There are a lot of concerns here.

For starters, the slick conditions create a problem for ball-carriers, as the football is obviously more difficult to hang on to, so we could see more drops and fumbles.

Then, we have the wind, which can impact both the kicking games of passing attacks of both teams. We may see many more shorter passes and decreased production overall for quarterbacks and pass-catchers, and more missed field goals and less field goal attempts in general for kickers.

The biggest beneficiary of the wind and rain could be running backs. Granted, they have to deal with the slick conditions, also, but teams tend to lean more on their rushing attacks when the weather isn't conducive to having success throwing the ball. Running backs are also more apt to see short passes.

Fantasy-relevant players downgraded: Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze, Luther Burden, Colston Loveland, Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, TJ Hockenson, Cairo Santos

Fantasy-relevant players upgraded: D'Andre Swift, Kyle Monangai, Aaron Jones

Now, to be clear, none of these players are now automatic sits because of the weather. Things can change and perhaps the conditions won't be as bad once kickoff comes, but temper expectations for fantasy production out of Chicago.