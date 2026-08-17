Kyle Monangai's Injury Update Puts Regular Season Debut in Doubt

Unfortunate injuries continue to be the theme at the Chicago Bears training camp. Just one day after a cautiously optimistic update on Kyle Monangai's injury from ESPN's Adam Schefter, we've learned from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that Monangai suffered a hyperextended knee that will cause him "to miss multiple weeks".

If there's a silver lining to this latest update, it's that this development is "considered positive" by the team, according to Fowler. It sounds like the Bears were bracing for a far worse diagnosis than what the MRI revealed, and so in that sense Bears fans should be relieved. But until we get more clarity on exactly how many weeks Monangai will miss, it's hard to feel good about this latest injury.

The Bears may be down multiple starters in Week 1

Chicago Bears RB Kyle Monangai stretches during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Monangai's injury lingers into the regular season, the Bears will be shorthanded when they travel to Carolina to take on the Panthers in their season opener. They were already hit with a worst-case scenario regarding Coby Bryant's injury, and even though Ozzy Trapilo has defied NFL history in his comeback from a ruptured patellar tendon, he's still unlikely to be ready to play at the start of the season.

That would be three starters already ruled out for Week 1, four if you count Kyler Gordon who hasn't practiced at all in training camp, and we still have two weeks of preseason remaining. But the Panthers aren't exactly doing well in the injury department either. They're also expected to be missing multiple starters for the season opener, including both of their offensive tackles.

Kyle Monangai's injury opens the door to a training camp position battle

Chicago Bears RB Roschon Johnson reacts after gaining a first down. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NFL is famously a 'next man up' league, and with Monangai's absence, other running backs will now have a much larger window of opportunity to prove they belong on the Bears' 53-man roster. We just saw Salvon Ahmed have himself a terrific game in the Bears' preseason Week 1 win over the Browns, which saw him pick up 72 scrimmage yards on two rushes and three receptions, including a touchdown.

There's also the undrafted rookie Coleman Bennett, who has been seen as a dark horse to make the Bears' roster. On Saturday, he tallied just 10 yards on four carries, but he did showcase some vision and speed to turn the corner on an outside run and score a touchdown at the goal line.

Then there's the veteran Roschon Johnson, who entered training camp on the roster bubble after a season in which he only carried the ball twice. He averaged 4.3 yards per carry on eight attempts on Saturday, and this opportunity may be just what he needed to lock down the third running back spot on the depth chart.

The Bottom Line

Chicago Bears RB Kyle Monangai takes a handoff from QB Caleb Williams. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Bears seem to have avoided a worst-case scenario with Monangai, it's disheartening to see him injured once again. He missed three practices in a row at the start of training camp before making his return, and now he will be sidelined once again. Missing training camp reps will hurt him once the regular season starts, as he's still young and needs more developing.

Ideally, the multiple weeks he's set to miss will be on the short side and the Bears will have both Monangai and D'Andre Swift at their disposal for Week 1. If not, they'll likely turn to Roschon Johnson as his backup, or even the rookie Coleman Bennett.