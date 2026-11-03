Will Kyle Monangai Return in Week 9? Latest Injury Update on Chicago Bears RB

It feels like forever since the last time Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai has been on the football field.

That's because it has now been an entire month since his last game action thanks to the turf toe injury he suffered in the win over the New York Jets all the way back in Week 4.

In all, Monangai has now missed four contests, which we did not expect to happen after the Bears decided not to place him on injured reserve in the wake of his injury.

Here's what we know about Monangai's status for this week.

Kyle Monangai injury update

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Monangai now missing four games without being placed on injured reserve, we were wondering if perhaps he had suffered a setback in his recovery.

However, head coach Ben Johnson said last week that is not the case and it's simply a matter of the Bears thinking Monangai was going to bounce back sooner than he has.

That said, Johnson noted he is hoping to get Monangai back sooner rather than later.

“No, I think every time a Player has an Injury, you don’t know how a Player will bounce back from that. Obviously, we didn’t think it was warranted to put him on IR, and yet we’re hopefully we’ll get him back sooner rather than later," Johnson said.

Other than Johnson's comment, the last semblance of an update we got on Monangai was him riding the stationary bike at practice last Wednesday, which was the first time he has been spotted near the practice field since his injury.

That's a small sign of progress, but it wasn't the progress we were looking for. We were hoping to see at least one limited practice for Monangai, but he did not take part at all during the week.

Will Kyle Monangai return in Week 9?

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) hands the ball off to running back Kyle Monangai (25) during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We were much more confident that Monangai would return last week given the fact that he wasn't placed on IR and had missed three games, yet he did not make it back.

It goes without saying Monangai has a better chance to return this week because he's another week removed from his injury, but the comment from Johnson leaves the Bears running back as a true question mark entering Week 9. Add in the fact that Monangai didn't log a single practice rep and that only leaves us more pessimistic

As a result of all that, we would classify Monangai as 50/50, at best.

We'll have a better idea of where things stand with the second-year back when the Bears release their first injury report of the week on Wednesday. It'll be safe to assume he won't play if Monangai can't at least log a limited practice that day.

— Sign up for the Bears OnSI newsletter for more free coverage from Chicago Bears on SI —