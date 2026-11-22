If there's any team in the NFL that knows how bad weather can impact a game, it's the Chicago Bears.

In Week 2, when the Bears took on the Minnesota Vikings, rain presented a major problem for both teams and resulted in a terrible offensive showing all around.

That was easily the Bears' worst offensive performance of the 2026 season in a 9-3 loss, and quarterback Caleb Williams got injured in the process, which led to him missing three games.

Now, as we look ahead to the Week 11 game between the Bears and New Orleans Saints, the weather is shaping up to be an obstacle for both teams.

Bears-Saints weather forecast

Chicago Bears fans look on in the rain before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to AccuWeather.com, rain is expected to be an issue from about the second hour of the game on, and wind could present a major problem throughout.

The wind is expected to stay steady around 15-17 MPH, with gusts hitting upwards of 28 MPH.

As far as the temperature goes, it's going to sit right around 50 degrees, which isn't too bad for this time of year in Chicago.

How the weather impacts Bears-Saints

Fans take shelter as rain falls and the game is delayed with the Denver Broncos playing against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, we know how unpredictable the weather can be, so it's always possible things could be better or worse than what is forecasted currently.

But, based on what we know right now, the passing attacks and kicking games of both teams could be impacted.

Winds of 15 MPH or greater can impact the ball in the air, which is bad news for both quarterbacks and kickers. As a result, we may see less passing and more errant passes, and more missed field goals. Coaches may also opt for less long-distance kicks, which would lead to more fourth-down tries and punts.

The rain is a concern for everyone involved, as a slick ball can lead to more botched snaps and exchanges on hand-offs, fumbles and dropped passes. Rain is also another driving force behind teams deciding to run the ball more instead of passing.

On the flip side, as a result of the poor conditions, there could be a heavier emphasis on running the football and that will obviously favor the running backs.

Bears' advantage over Saints

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) leaves the field after defeating the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seeing as how the Bears play their home games outdoors and the Saints are a dome team, the advantage in inclement weather goes to Chicago.

All of the Bears' offensive stars, including Williams, Kyle Monangai, Luther Burden, D'Andre Swift and others are well-accustomed to playing in this type of weather, so they won't be as impacted as Saints players will be.

Now, that doesn't mean the Bears aren't going to impacted by the inclement conditions at all, but they are more likely to successfully overcome them.

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