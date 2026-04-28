Chicago Bears' biggest winners and losers from the NFL Draft

The NFL Draft has become one of the most exciting spectacles on the NFL calendar. Well, unless you're a player whose standing on the roster just got threatened with your team's most recent additions, anyway. It can't be too much fun for them.

The Bears received mixed reviews for their 2026 draft haul. When it comes to draft grades, it's important not to count your chickens before they hatch (Seattle initially received poor grades for their 2012 draft haul, which went on to become one of the best in recent memory). However, fans being upset with their process when it comes to improving their greatest weakness feels like a semi-valid grievance.

The lack of key additions to their defensive line left a few veterans feeling good about where they stand with the team. At the same time, a few additions probably left a few others questioning their future with the team.

Winners

Austin Booker

Nov 2, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; An NFL emblem celebrating Salute to Service month is seen on the helmet of Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker (94) before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Bears' coaching staff seems to have a lot of belief in third-year edge rusher Austin Booker. I know general manager Ryan Poles hinted at missing out on the defensive line run in the second round, but he could've been referring to the three defensive tackles that came off the board between picks 36 and 49.

If they really felt like they needed to improve the edge, then it wouldn't have cost much to move up to draft Illinois edge rusher Gabe Jacas, who came off the board two picks before they were on the clock at pick 57. Booker is coming off a promising season opposite Montez Sweat, and they'll be relying on him to take an even bigger leap forward in 2026.

Braxton Jones

The Bears at pick 25 were a trendy spot for a left tackle to come off the board in the first round. Not only did they not draft one there, but they also didn't pull the trigger on one at any point thereafter. That probably says a lot more about where Ozzy Trapilo is at in his recovery from a ruptured Achilles (he is also a MAJOR winner from the draft) than it does about Braxton Jones, but he's still a question mark for 2026 (and a near-lock to start the year on the Physically Unable to Perform list). Jones, meanwhile, has the inside track at the starting left tackle position.

Caleb Williams

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) celebrates after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Ben Johnson just can't help himself, can he? He LOVES offensive weapons, and Caleb Williams will be a major benefactor of that fact over the course of his career. They drafted their center of the future (and potentially the present) in Logan Jones, another weapon at the TE position in Sam Roush, and a lightning-fast receiver on the second day of the draft. Those picks won't do much for the defense, but they could help bolster Williams' stat line.

Gervon Dexter

Gervon Dexter has got to feel pretty lucky that he came out of the draft relatively unscathed. The only major addition to the defensive line came via their sixth-round selection of Georgia Tech defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg. Dexter was the subject of trade conversations at the NFL Scouting Combine, but his starting job appears safe for now. Barring a year-four breakout, he's definitely a long shot to stay in Chicago beyond 2026. though.

Losers

Ruben Hyppolite II

Expectations for Ruben Hyppolite II should be set at the floor, and anything he can provide beyond that will effectively be considered a bonus. Simply put, the Bears are operating like a team that didn't just use a fourth-round pick on a 25-year-old linebacker last offseason. They broke the bank (somewhat) on Devin Bush, re-signed D'Marco Jackson to a relatively cheap two-year deal, brought back special teams ace Jack Sanborn, and landed a potential steal in the fifth-round with the selection of Arizona State linebacker Keyshaun Elliott.

Hyppolite obviously won't be starting anytime soon. That was never really the expectation. Their newfound depth at the position very well could push him off the roster entirely, though.

Cole Kmet

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) runs onto the field during player introductions before an NFC Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Unlike Hyppolite, Cole Kmet's roster status isn't in question. He will be on their roster in 2026 and will likely play a key role in 12-personnel (two-tight-end sets). However, the addition of Stanford's Sam Roush doesn't bode well for his future. He'll surely eat into Kmet's target share (which was already diminished with Colston Loveland added last offseason) and will probably replace him in 2027. The Bears can save $10 million by cutting ties with Kmet at that point.

Garrett Bradbury

Garrett Bradbury has started every game that he's been active for over his seven seasons in the league. That run could be coming to an end, though. Everyone knew they'd draft a developmental center, as Bradbury only has one year remaining on his deal. However, I don't think anyone expected them to pull the trigger on one at pick 57. Logan Jones will be a 25-year-old rookie and is NFL-ready. Bradbury's leash just turned into a collar.

Kalif Raymond

Dec 21, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Kalif Raymond will still have a role on offense and special teams, but it will be drastically diminished with the addition of LSU receiver Zavion Thomas, whom the team selected with the 89th pick. They both have very similar playing styles, and the fact that Ben Johnson saw enough in him to use a day two pick to grab him says a lot. Raymond could quickly become an afterthought if Taylor flashes potential early.