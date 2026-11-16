Will Luther Burden Play in Week 11? Latest Injury Update on Chicago Bears WR

The Chicago Bears have an injury concern with wide receiver Luther Burden ahead of their Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints.

The Bears notched a razor-thin 27-24 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9 before the bye, but late in the game we saw Burden take a big hit to his head that resulted in a concussion and his early exit from the contest.

It looked to be a bad consussion, too, as Burden was clearly shaken-up before exiting the field.

Here's the latest on Burden and our expectations for him ahead of the Week 11 game versus New Orleans.

Luther Burden injury update

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As previously noted, Burden is in the concussion protocol, head coach Ben Johnson announced after the win over Tampa Bay.

"Ben Johnson says Luther Burden had a concussion," The Chicago Tribune's Sean Hammond wrote.

We've seen players return from a concussion the following week, but we've also seen players miss one or more games depending on the severity, so it's possible Burden could sit out in Week 11.

Will Luther Burden play in Week 11?

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) scores a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We would say Burden has a better chance to play than not. Let's say 75/25 in favor of him playing.

That's because Burden had an extra week to get right before the Bears' game this week thanks to the bye in Week 10.

It isn't clear if Burden made any progress through the concussion protocol in that time, but the week off at least gives him a better chance to not miss a game than he otherwise would have had if the Bears had played last week.

Luther Burden's ascension makes him crucial for Bears

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) celebrates during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering the season, Rome Odunze was viewed as the Bears' No. 1 wide receiver, but he was anything but cemented in that role since Odunze had yet to fully prove himself.

Well, after nine games, Burden has clearly taken the mantle of the Bears' No. 1 wide receiver. Not only has he been more consistent, Burden is also leading the team in receiving yards with 644 to Odunze's 528. Burden also leads the team in receiving touchdowns with four.

Burden's impressive showing comes after an offseason in which both Johnson and general manager Ryan Poles raved about the second-year wideout.

There's no doubt the Bears' offense will take a hit if Burden does not play. If he does get ruled out, the Bears will need more from Odunze, tight end Colston Loveland and fellow wideouts Kalif Raymond, Jahdae Walker and Zavion Thomas.

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