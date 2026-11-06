Malik Muhammad Offers Refreshingly Honest Answer on Jaylon Johnson's Struggles With Bears

Anyone who has watched Chicago Bears games in 2026 knows full well just how bad things have been for Jaylon Johnson in 2026.

Johnson's coverage stats are abysmal. He's giving up a completion rate of 73.7% and a passer rating of 124.3.

But Johnson's struggles extend beyond just coverage. He has also been terrible at tackling and his 21.9% missed tackle rate is the second-highest of his career, per Pro Football Focus.

On Thursday, FOX Chicago Bears reporter Devan Kaney asked cornerback Malik Muhammad about his teammate's issues this season and the rookie gave a refreshingly honest answer.

"People don't know the cornerback position is super hard," Muhammad said. "It's one of the hardest positions, and I'm not giving (Johnson) an out or anything. Obviously, he knows he's gotta play better, we all know he's gotta play better, but the position is hard."

What's surprising about that answer?

Chicago Bears defensive back Jaylon Johnson (1) reacts after a touchdown by Green Bay Packers during the third quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The surprising part of Muhammad's answer is his admission that Johnson does need to play better.

Sure, we all know that's the case, but for a player to admit that about his teammate is both rare and refreshing, and that's especially true for a rookie.

And we know the cornerback position is difficult to play, and might be one of the most difficult to play. But we also know that Johnson has played at a much higher level in the past, which is why his drop-off is particularly jarring.

Johnson's decline started last season, but that was chalked up to him not being healthy. The veteran doesn't have that excuse this season, which makes his struggles even more perplexing.

The end of the road?

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown as Chicago Bears defensive back Jaylon Johnson (1) reacts during the third quarter at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears have a clear out in Johnson's contract in 2027, and at this rate they are likely to take that off ramp.

Johnson even admitted before the season started that he was basically in a contract year.

"This is definitely a contract year. We all know with the cap hit and all that stuff. It's definitely a contract year for me so at the end of the day, whether that's here or somewhere else, I gotta put it on tape that I am still a top guy," Johnson said.

Fortunately for the Bears, it doesn't look like they'll have to start with a totally blank slate at boundary cornerback next year if they do cut Johnson thanks to Muhammad's ascension to the team's top player at the position through eight weeks.

But there's still a long way to go between now and then and the rookie has to fully cement himself the rest of this season.

Johnson's impact on Bears' trade plans

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles looks on before the game against the New York Jets at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Johnson struggling and Tyrique Stevenson unable to offer a reliable replacement, the Bears are reportedly in the market for a cornerback, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.

"The Bears made their big move for (Jeffery) Simmons, but they're still poking around on potentially available cornerbacks, as are the Lions," Graziano wrote.

We've been high on the idea of the Bears trading for Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen. A lesser move that makes sense for Chicago is acquiring New York Jets cornerback Nahshon Wright, who is, of course, a former Bear.

Whether it's Woolen, Wright or another cornerback, the Bears need to make a move at the position before the deadline since neither Johnson nor Stevenson can be trusted.

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