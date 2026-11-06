The Perfect Deadline Trade for Each of Chicago Bears' 3 Biggest Needs

We are just days away from the Nov. 10 trade deadline and the clock is ticking on the Chicago Bears' ability to make another move to improve their roster.

General manager Ryan Poles has already pulled the trigger on a blockbuster trade with his acquiring Jeffery Simmons from the Tennessee Titans in a deal that saw the Bears give up two first-round picks in what was a historic deal.

But needs remain, and the biggest ones in our humble opinion are at cornerback, edge rusher and tight end.

With that in mind, here's one perfect trade for the Bears at each of those positions with just days to go before the deadline.

Edge rusher: Khalil Mack

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) is introduced prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Assuming Dayo Odeyingbo can make it back from his injury after his injured reserve stint, the Bears are in pretty good shape with him, Austin Booker and Montez Sweat.

What the Bears could use is a rotational edge rusher, which is what Mack is at this late stage in his career. The future Hall of Famer has posted three sacks in seven games, so he's still capable of making an impact even though he isn't the same player he once was.

Mack won't be expensive, either, with it likely costing a Day 3 pick to acquire his services. That's perfect for Chicago, as Ryan Poles likely isn't looking to break the bank again after doing so for Jeffery Simmons.

All that said, it doesn't look like the Chargers want to trade Mack, and it also looks like he's keen on staying in Los Angeles. We'll see if any of that changes in the last few days going into the deadline.

Some potential alternatives to Mack include the Arizona Cardinals' Josh Sweat, the New York Jets' Will McDonald and the Tennessee Titans' Jermaine Johnson, although Sweat will likely be out of the Bears' price range for the reason we previously mentioned.

Cornerback: Riq Woolen

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen (2) defends a pass attempt to Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago's need at cornerback comes from the struggles of Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson, which leaves the Bears with a gaping hole on the boundary opposite Malik Muhammad.

And we know the Bears are at least sniffing around for help at the position after ESPN's Dan Graziano reported as much.

Woolen, who is having a solid season, is a fantastic fit for a few reasons.

Not only does he thrive in man coverage, which the Bears play at the second-highest rate in the NFL, per Sharp Football Analysis, but he also has a Super Bowl ring and that's exactly the kind of experience Chicago could use with legit Super Bowl hopes.

Another positive with Woolen is that, because he's on a one-year deal, he isn't likely to cost much, with a Day 3 pick likely being the price tag. That's a reasonable cost for a team that has already unloaded significant draft capital this year.

If Woolen can't be acquired, the Bears could aim lower with New York Jets cornerback Nahshon Wright, who has zero role with Gang Green. Wright would be dirt cheap and he already has experience in Dennis Allen's defense.

Truth be told, Wright is probably a more realistic option for the Bears, but we'd prefer Woolen.

Tight end: Dallas Goedert

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) during action during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears once had one of the strongest tight end rooms in the NFL with Colston Loveland, Cole Kmet and rookie Sam Roush, but Kmet's season-ending injury has thrown a wrench in that.

With Kmet sidelined, the Bears are depending on Roush and veteran Stephen Carlson. The problem there is that Roush isn't dependable yet, and Carlson doesn't offer much outside of his blocking. For a team that uses a lot of 12 and 13 personnel, Chicago could use a better option.

Enter Goedert, who is on an Eagles team that has zero hope to do anything significant this season. Goedert is also slated to be a free agent next year, which only adds to the belief he could get moved.

Not only is Goedert a good blocker, but he can make a big impact in the passing game, as evidenced by his six seasons of 500 or more yards.

Again, we know price is important, so that's a factor in every trade. With Goedert only costing a Day 3 pick, that puts him in the range of what the Bears are likely to be willing to spend.

If not Goedert, the Bears should look at Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox. Indy is in fire sale mode and Alie-Cox is a free agent next year. He's a strong blocker and a serviceable pass-catcher, especially in the red zone.

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