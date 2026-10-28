How Demands for Bears Defensive Line Trades Miss Their Real Problem

The great fan outcry per social media and elsewhere is for the Bears to acquire a defensive lineman, so the Colts' trade of DeForest Buckner to San Francisco for a fourth-rounder was viewed as opportunity lost.

Indeed, analysts for various media outlets have also been falling all over themselves to match the Bears up with a trade for a defensive lineman, whether it's former Bears edge Khalil Mack or defensive tackles like Washington's Daron Payne or even Tennessee's Jeffery Simmons. Why the Titans would be willing to part with Simmons after dumping a boatload of cash on him in the offseason is never explained by those trying to establish this link.

Bill Barnwell of ESPN even suggested the Bears trade a late draft pick for Anthony Nelson, a sub with Tampa Bay. That one has Joe Tryon-Shoyinka stamped all over it.

Edge rush, interior rush, run stoppers, it's all defensive line talk.

#Bears fans, would you trade 2 first round picks for Jeffrey Simmons?



He's 29, under contract through 2030 at roughly $35 million/year, and is one of the best defensive lineman in football. — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) October 28, 2026

Taking this into consideration, What's wrong with the following picture:

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson has allowed a career-worst passer rating of 129.4 with 77.4% completions (24 of 31) and a touchdown, while missing a team-high seven tackles. His 18.5 yards allowed per completion is the fourth-highest average gain per catch of all starting cornerbacks.

Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson has allowed a passer rating of 139.4 and three TD passes, and his 19.1 yards allowed per reception is the second highest of all starting NFL cornerbacks.

Rookie cornerback Malik Muhammad has the best analytics of all the cornerbacks on their roster with a 79.9 passer rating against and 54.8% completions allowed, but even he has given up 15.2 yards per completion. Now he's out with a toe injury.

Safety Cam Lewis has allowed 11 completions in the 12 passes he faced (91.7% completions) with a 154.5 passer rating against when targeted and two TDs.

Safety Elijah Hicks has allowed a passer rating of 147.1 and 80% completions with one TD in limited action.

Jaylon Johnson… pic.twitter.com/Cl3yH7J9lN — Caleb Williams Fan Club (@CalebFC18) October 11, 2026

They cut Xavier Woods, the safety who had a 153.5 passer rating against and 83.3% completions allowed.

Now, what's the reason again why the Bears must trade for a defensive lineman?

It's fairly obvious from all of these numbers that Chicago's big weakness is its secondary, especially at cornerback, but at one of the safety spots as well. Coby Bryant isn't coming back soon, so safety must be regarded right there with cornerback. The reports on Bryant's injury said four to six months. At five months, he's missing the rest of this season unless they get in the Super Bowl.

This is an ugly rep for Tyrique Stevenson. Coker doesn’t do much just runs right past him. Way too easy. #DaBears #ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/aOD4E2o5kM — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) September 13, 2026

It never hurts to have more pass rush help, but rush and cover requires cover.

As Barnwell pointed out, the Bears do have a 9.8% sack rate when they rush four or less, one of the best rates in the league. The Bears are at 53% in ESPN's pass rush win rate, ninth best in the league. Pro Football Reference has the Bears at 28% for pressure rate. That's fourth best in the league.

They are two sacks away from leading the NFL.

Nah watch #24 Malik Muhammad. Runs away from the play. Rigged? pic.twitter.com/vebDAuBbul — Atrin🇵🇭 (@officialatrin) October 23, 2026

Now who is it that's not getting the job done and what do they need?

There is more to the defensive front than pass rush. There is stopping the run. They're third in rushing yards allowed.

And it's the line and not the secondary where they need help?

Considering the Colts are leading the way in fire sales, Charvarius Ward is a Colts cornerback considered as trade fodder. They also have Sauce Gardner but he makes so much money a team with a huge amount of cap space would have to be the one trading to get him, and that's not the Bears. Also, his passer rating against is even worse than Jaylon Johnson's and only slightly better than Stevenson's.

Tyrique Stevenson can't let this happen pic.twitter.com/bS1C8S3ssl — Dave (@davebftv) October 4, 2026

Tennessee's Alontae Taylor makes sense, although he's not a free agent next year and his current deal with $14 million in a cap hit this year and $25 million next year looms as a stumbling block.

The Chargers' Donte Jackson has a career filled with consistent and strong performances, and is mentioned often as a possible trade candidate. However, he has a hamstring injury at the moment.

The Bears already traded and acquired one cornerback, Clark Phillips of the Falcons. He's only been on the field for 27 defensive snaps.

Cam Lewis’ PFF grade for this game should be in the negatives. The man is taking the worst possible angles on tackles that he should be investigated for point shaving. Legitimately one of the worst halves by a player I’ve ever seen. — Beary Interesting (@JayStueckemann) October 23, 2026

Considering everything, the fact they're last in the NFL in net yards allowed per pass attempt, and that they have found ways to mount a strong enough pass rush to rank in the top 10 in sacks, maybe it's time to dip into the defensive back market again but to do it in a serious way this time.

Perhaps it's time someone realizes the pass coverage and not the rush is really their chief need.

Dennis Allen's defense through the first 6 games:



-Sacks: T-5th

-Points allowed: 6th

-Yards allowed: 7th

-Rushing allowed: 7th

-Passing allowed: 14th



And this is with

-No Coby Bryant

-Just getting Kyler Gordon back

-Missing Sweat/Dayo/TJ last game (& more)



Hats off. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/p9SbLsiAHr — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@JAYChi_Bears) October 19, 2026