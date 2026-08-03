3 Moves I Would Make If I Was the Chicago Bears General Manager

The Chicago Bears have completed the first week of training camp and concerns still remain at positions that were considered problems throughout the offseason.

Those three positions are interior defensive line, edge rusher and cornerback. While not the only concerns, they are no doubt among the biggest in Chicago right now.

With that said, here's a look at three moves I would make if I was Bears general manager Ryan Poles. The moves include trades for an interior defensive lineman and an edge rusher, and the signing of a veteran cornerback in free agency.

Trade for Vita Vea

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears didn't get much sack production or adequate play in run defense from the interior of the defensive line last season.

Chicago finished tied for the seventh-fewest sacks in the NFL and sported the sixth-worst run defense. Gervon Dexter was the only interior defensive lineman to tally more than 1.5 sacks, and both Dexter and Grady Jarrett struggled in run defense.

Neville Gallimore was the only significant addition this offseason and while he could provide a slight boost to the interior pass-rush after he had 3.5 sacks last season, he was just as bad against the run as Jarrett and Dexter.

Vita Vea is in the midst of a contract dispute with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has requested a trade as a result. That should have the Bears at least putting in a call.

The 31-year-old has posted as many as seven sacks in a season (2024) and has three campaigns with 5.5 or more. He posted 4.5 sacks last season.

Vea is also a plus run defender, as evidenced by his 62.5 Pro Football Focus run defense grade last season.

Not great, but it's very good compared to Jarrett's, Dexter's and Gallimore's, with those three players all being south of 50 in PFF run defense grade last season.

Between having to trade for him and signing him to an extension, Vea would be an expensive acquisition for the Bears, but with the team in win-now mode and having concerns upfront, it makes all the sense in the world to bring him in.

Trade for Josh Sweat

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Josh Sweat. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the uncertainties surrounding the trio of Austin Booker, Dayo Odeyingbo and Shemar Turner, and with Chicago posting poor sack production in 2025, the team could use more help.

We would prefer Maxx Crosby, but chances are Josh Sweat is more likely to be traded than the Las Vegas Raiders star.

Sweat was reportedly unhappy in Arizona earlier this offseason and trading him is logical for a Cardinals team that is in the midst of a rebuild and won't be good for at least a few seasons, when Sweat could begin his decline.

Not only is Sweat a proven producer with two double-digit sack campaigns during his career, including a 12-sack showing in 2025, he also has a wealth of playoff experience as a Super Bowl champ.

Sending the Cardinals a Day 2 pick would be well worth it for the Bears, who would have a legit one-two punch at edge rusher with Josh and Montez Sweat.

Sign Marshon Lattimore or Trevon Diggs

Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There hasn't been much info out of training camp over the first week when it comes to the No. 2 cornerback competition between Tyrique Stevenson and Malik Muhammad, although we do know the former was a victim on a long touchdown pass from Caleb Williams to Kalif Raymond on Day 2.

That said, we do know the Bears have a shaky situation there. After he was benched for lackluster play in 2025, Stevenson is a wild card as a starter, and the same can be said for Muhammad, who is entering his first season in the NFL.

It would not hurt one bit for the Bears to add another veteran to the mix, even if it's just for depth purposes. Unfortunately, the options aren't that great.

Marshon Lattimore is the most high-profile free-agent cornerback available and was once considered one of the better players at his position in the NFL.

However, his career has been derailed by injury and ineffective play in recent years, and he's also working his way back from a torn ACL, which he suffered in Week 9 last season. If the typical nine-month recovery timeline holds up in his case, the veteran could be ready to go this month or next.

While Lattimore would be anything but a sure thing, he'll come cheap on a prove-it deal, so there's really no risk in adding him, assuming he's healthy enough to take the field relatively soon.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Diggs is another big name on the free-agent market, and like Lattimore he has been plagued by injury and ineffective play following three successful years to begin his career.

Diggs, who was cut loose by the Cowboys last season before landing with the Packers, who also cut him loose earlier this offseason, would no doubt be a wild card for Chicago.

That said, he would also be reuniting with defensive backs coach Al Harris, who coached Diggs during his best seasons in the NFL. Maybe Harris can unlock something for Diggs to get back on track, but if not the veteran won't cost much and can be cut without an issue if he doesn't pan out.