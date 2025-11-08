Bear Digest

Injury report points to big games vs. Giants for Bears' Caleb Williams, Kyle Monangai

Coming off last week's monster game, Fantasy Football experts expect another Bears' huge offensive day against the lowly Giants.

Richie Whitt

Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
You don't really need a crystal (foot)ball for this one, but NFL experts are predicting another big week for the Chicago Bears' offense.

Coming off last week's record-setting performance of 47 points and their most yards in 45 years, the Bears leave the putrid defense of the Cincinnati Bengal and now invite a similarly inept New York Giants' unit to Soldier Field on Sunday. The Bengals' defense is ranked 32nd; the Giants are 29th.

Head coach Ben Johnson, quarterback Caleb Williams and Fantasy Football owners are licking their chops.

In its weekly "Start 'Em Sit 'Em" offering, the Fantasy Football gurus at USA Today are giving owners two big green lights to start both Williams and emerging rookie running back Kyle Monangai.

"Williams' touchdown volume has been sporadic, but he has a good matchup against the Giants in Week 10," USA Today writes. "New York is one of just three teams in the NFL to allow at least 15 passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns to quarterbacks this season, which will give Williams plenty of scoring opportunities."

Through nine games, the 5-3 Bears have already matched last season's win total and Williams is on pace to reach Johnson's target of 4,000 passing yards. Monangai, meanwhile, had seen limited duty until an injury to starting running back D'Andre Swift opened the door for last week's "welcome to the NFL" performance of 198 total yards from scrimmage.

"Monangai had a breakout game against one of the worst defenses in the league in Week 9 and in Week 10, he'll get another shot against a porous run defense in the Giants," says USA Today. "Over the last three weeks, New York's allowed 206.3 total yards per game to opposing running backs and six total touchdowns (three rushing, three receiving). Monangai should be able to find plenty of room against the Giants.

Take note, however, that Swift (groin) was a full participant in Thursday's practice before missing Friday for personal reasons.

Kyle Monangai
Kyle Monangai / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
