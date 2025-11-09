Bears make Rome Odunze's Dad happy, grab early lead vs. Giants
Somewhere, Rome Odunze's Dad is happy. And so are Chicago Bears fans as their team has taken an early lead on the New York Giants.
After getting held without a catch in last week's win over the Cincinnati Bengals - including a dropped touchdown - Odunze has been a big part of the offense early at snowy, blustery Soldier Field. After the Bears' defense provided great field position with a fourth-down stop near midfield, Odunze caught three passes including a key third-down grab to set up their first touchdown.
After Kyle Monangai dropped a short pass and Olamide Zaccheaus couldn't hold onto a touchdown grab in the end zone, the Bears were about to have to settle for a field goal. But on 3rd-and-9 from New York's 22, quarterback Caleb Williams over the middle for a 15-yard catch-and-run. Monangai carried tacklers into the end zone on the next play on an 8-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
Despite producing 47 points and the most yards in 45 years last week, James Odunze took to social media to demand his son be traded to a team that would "actually throw him the ball." The Bears' social media team clapped back with a clever video.
At least early on, Odunze's pops and the Bears are satisfied.