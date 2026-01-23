3 Massive Questions the Chicago Bears Must Answer This Offseason

The Chicago Bears enter the 2026 NFL offseason from a position they haven't been in in years: they have leverage.

The roster is playoff-ready, the quarterback is an MVP candidate, and the questions facing GM Ryan Poles are no longer about rebuilding. Instead, they're about maximizing the Super Bowl window that opened in 2025.

Here are the three biggest questions the Bears must answer this offseason.

What Do The Bears Do With DJ Moore?

This will be a question that's asked throughout the offseason, especially as we inch closer to the 2026 NFL Draft.

Moore is unquestionably one of the most talented players on the Bears' roster, but his lack of effort on Chicago's final offensive play of 2025 tarnished what was otherwise a pretty incredible run of game-defining plays by the veteran wideout.

Moore turns 29 this April and has fallen short of 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons. He had the lowest yardage total of his career last year, totaling just 682 yards.

DJ Moore signed a four-year, $110 million contract before the 2024 season. His 2026 salary is fully guaranteed. making him a candidate for a salary cap conversion (frees up $17.,4 million in cap space) or a trade.

If I had to wager, I'd say that Moore has played his last down for the Chicago Bears.

Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) takes the field before the game. Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

How Do the Bears Finally Fix the Pass Rush?

The Chicago Bears' defense was solid in 2025. Dennis Allen's group was aggressive and led the NFL in takeaways. But they bent without breaking way too much, especially in close games. It isn't a sustainable recipe for success.

It's why adding another pass rusher is so important for the Bears' immediate future. Montez Sweat is a fine player -- he had 10 sacks in 2025 -- but he needs a viable running mate, if not an edge rusher with more upside opposite him.

But where will that guy come from? Trey Hendrickson is an obvious candidate, but he'll be a pricey option in free agency. Do they swing a blockbuster deal for Maxx Crosby? The cost might be too high. The 2026 NFL Draft could make sense, but the Bears hold the 25th pick; it's rare that a blue-chip edge rusher slides that far.

Will Chicago feel confident enough in Austin Booker's development to think the answer is already on the roster? It's highly unlikely.

I expect Poles to get creative with the salary cap and make a splash move at this position over the next couple of months.

Chicago Bears free safety Kevin Byard (31) runs for a gain following an interception . Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Which Defensive Starters Are Worth A Big Contract Extension?

The Chicago Bears currently have zero safeties under contract for the 2026 league year. That means Kevin Byard II, the NFL's interception leader, and Jaquan Brisker, a home-grown tone-setter, are both scheduled to hit the open market.

Poles made it clear that he wants Byard back during his end-of-year press conference, and there's no doubt he has a soft spot for Brisker, too. The former Penn State star was a member of his first draft class.

But there's also Nahshon Wright, the Bears' breakout star at cornerback, whose position premium could place him at the top of the must-sign pile.

Bottom line? The Bears must do whatever it takes to bring back at least two of those three starters. Otherwise, the defense will take a significant step backwards.

Bottom Line

This isn't a "reset" offseason for the Chicago Bears. It's one that will test Ryan Poles' precision and accuracy in identifying the final few moves that can make this roster a true Super Bowl contender. And you can bet all three of these questions are already looming large over Halas Hall.