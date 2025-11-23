3 Studs from Bears' tight win over Steelers in Week 12
Skeptics of the Chicago Bears will now likely scoff that their signature win of the season came against a backup quarterback. Meanwhile, the Bears will happily shrug their way to an 8-3 record on a Sunday in which they maintained their lead in the NFC North.
Going against a depleted Pittsburgh Steelers team playing Mason Rudolph instead of the injured Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, Ben Johnson's team did just enough to win, 31-28, at Soldier Field. The Bears have won four in a row, and eight of nine since starting the season 0-2.
This was only their second win of the season over a team with a winning record. But to critics it will come with an asterisk, as Rudolph was essentially harmless with an interception, two sacks and only 171 yards passing.
MORE: Nahshon Wright incredible interception stakes Bears to early lead over Steelers
A look at the Bears' best from Sunday's win:
STUD: DJ. Moore
The physical receiver had five catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns including a 25-yarder over the middle that gave the Bears the lead for good midway through the third quarter.
STUD: Montez Sweat
Granted, chasing Rudolph around is different - easier - than trying to corral the savvy Rodgers. But Sweat nonetheless had two sacks and forced a fumble that led to a Bears' first-half touchdown.
MORE: Bears and Caleb Williams piece together 31-28 victory over Steelers
STUD: Caleb Williams
Despite three touchdown passes, It certainly wasn't a clean game. He carelessly lost a fumble in the end zone that gave the Steelers a free touchdown and missed an open receiver that should have sealed the game late. But the quarterback is now 8-3. End of discussion.