3 Studs from Bears' tight win over Steelers in Week 12

The Chicago Bears ran their winning streak to four as they beat the Aaron Rodgers-less Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12.

Richie Whitt

Kyle Monangai
Kyle Monangai / Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images
Skeptics of the Chicago Bears will now likely scoff that their signature win of the season came against a backup quarterback. Meanwhile, the Bears will happily shrug their way to an 8-3 record on a Sunday in which they maintained their lead in the NFC North.

Going against a depleted Pittsburgh Steelers team playing Mason Rudolph instead of the injured Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, Ben Johnson's team did just enough to win, 31-28, at Soldier Field. The Bears have won four in a row, and eight of nine since starting the season 0-2.

This was only their second win of the season over a team with a winning record. But to critics it will come with an asterisk, as Rudolph was essentially harmless with an interception, two sacks and only 171 yards passing.

A look at the Bears' best from Sunday's win:

STUD: DJ. Moore

The physical receiver had five catches for 64 yards and two touchdowns including a 25-yarder over the middle that gave the Bears the lead for good midway through the third quarter.

STUD: Montez Sweat

Granted, chasing Rudolph around is different - easier - than trying to corral the savvy Rodgers. But Sweat nonetheless had two sacks and forced a fumble that led to a Bears' first-half touchdown.

STUD: Caleb Williams

Despite three touchdown passes, It certainly wasn't a clean game. He carelessly lost a fumble in the end zone that gave the Steelers a free touchdown and missed an open receiver that should have sealed the game late. But the quarterback is now 8-3. End of discussion.

Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams / Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

