Tormented Bears fans should sack Aaron Rodgers' feeble olive branch
Sorry but no, Aaron Rodgers, all is not forgiven. The forever Chicago Bears nemesis-turned-Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback this week is extending an old, dead olive branch and begging for "bygones to be bygones."
Two words: Hard. Pass.
At the end of their legendary rivalry, Muhammad Ali still hated Joe Frazier. Fans of the Philadelphia Eagles will never break bread with the Dallas Cowboys. And, no, we don't expect to see Superman finally sitting down to a warm bowl of kryponite.
Rodgers gloated as he made his bed in Chicago's house. Now he's got to lie in it.
Real Bears fans desperately hope Rodgers and his injured wrist suit up Sunday at Soldier Field, site of where he infamously tormented them with touchdowns, wins and "I own you!" taunts. Not many Bears players remain from those old rivalry games against Rodgers' Green Bay Packers. But most of the fans are still alive, well, and seeking their pound of flesh.
It's difficult to exact 30 games' worth of revenge in one 60-minute game, but here's hoping the Bears sack Rodgers 14 times in a 49-0 victory over his Steelers.
"I'd rather not be (the villain)," Rodgers told the Pittsburgh media this week. "I'm not in Green Bay anymore. I feel like we can let bygones be bygones. I can."
Rodgers then attempted to wax nostalgic about great rivalries, Chicago being a great city, and him even growing up watching Michael Jordan on WGN. Sorry, pedal that pity somewhere else.
Revenge for trolling knows no statute of limitations. On Sunday hopefully it gets paid back ... with interest.