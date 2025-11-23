Bear Digest

Nahshon Wright incredible interception stakes Bears to early lead over Steelers

Maybe it's the Chicago Bears who own Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback Mason Rudolph?

Richie Whitt

It didn't take long for the Chicago Bears not to miss Aaron Rodgers.

The Bears' long-time nemesis is sitting out Sunday's game at Soldier Field with a broken wrist. Chicago immediately gave his replacement a rude welcome.

On Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback Mason Rudolph's first throw of the game, Bears' cornerback Nahshon Wright made a spectactular interception. Wright leaped high in the air, caught the ball with his left hand, then controlled it and somehow got both feet down while spinning to the ground on the sideline.

Wright's interception set up the Bears at their 44-yard line. Just eight plays later they took a 7-0 lead on quarterback Caleb Williams' 5-yard touchdown pass to D.J. Moore.

The early takeaway continued a season-long trend for Dennis Allen's defense.

Wright's interception is his fifth, tying him for the NFL lead with teammate Kevin Byard. Next on the list Bears' linebacker Tremaine Edmunds with four. The Bears entered the game leading the league in interceptions and - even without three injured linebackers - seem intent on building on that total.

Maybe the Bears own ... Mason Rudolph?

Chicago, which leads the NFC North, is playing a team with a winning record for only the second time this season.

